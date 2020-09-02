Michael B. Jordan rompe el silencio tras la muerte de Chadwick Boseman
EL NUEVO DIARIO, EE.UU.- El actor estadounidense Michael B. Jordan posteo en su cuenta de Instagram, una dedicatoria a su compañero de Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, después de días de silencio tras el prematuro e impactante fallecimiento de quien interpretó al superhéroe oriundo de Wakanda.
Boseman falleció luego de una batalla de cuatro años contra el cáncer de colon. Durante ese tiempo, actuó en diferentes producciones audiovisuales, un testimonio de su pasión y dedicación por el oficio.
Chadwick y Michel tenían una amistad muy conocida que comenzó antes de protagonizar “Black Panther” de Marvel. Este último interpretó al villano Erik Killmonger en el filme que le dió su repunte internacional a Boseman.
En el emotivo mensaje, Michael enfatizó que deseaba tener más tiempo con su amigo.
“Una de las últimas veces que hablamos, dijiste que estábamos vinculados para siempre, y ahora la verdad de eso significa más para mí que nunca”, dijo Michael. “Desde casi el comienzo de mi carrera, comenzando con All My Children cuando tenía 16 años, me allanaron el camino. Me mostraste cómo ser mejor, honrar el propósito y crear un legado. Y lo hayas sabido o no … He estado observando, aprendiendo y constantemente motivado por tu grandeza “, escribió.
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.