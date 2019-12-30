La población de EE.UU. aumentó un 6,9 % esta década hasta los 330 millones

Por EFE lunes 30 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- La población de Estados Unidos aumentó en 21.476.884 personas, es decir, un 6,96 %, en la década que ahora concluye, según informó este martes la Oficina del Censo, que indicó que con este crecimiento el país alcanzará la cifra de 330.222.422 para el primero de enero de 2020.

Además, el censo registró un aumento de 1.991.085 (0,61 %) nuevos estadounidenses en el pasado año, informó la Oficina del Censo de Estados Unidos en un comunicado.

El escrito apunta que en el próximo año nacerá un nuevo ciudadano cada ocho segundos, una cifra que contrasta con la media estimada de una defunción cada once segundos.

En este mismo periodo, la Oficina del Censo calcula que la inmigración añadirá una nueva persona al recuento total de habitantes del país cada 34 segundos, lo que supone un total de 2.541 al día.

Pese a todos estos datos, la población del país ya no aumenta al mismo ritmo que en años anteriores, tal y como recordó la demógrafa de la institución Sandra Johnson, de la división de población de este organismo, quien afirmó que la subida “ha ido frenando en los últimos cinco años”.

La institución apunta también que la llegada de inmigrantes continua descendiendo, pues entre 2018 y 2019 alcanzó la cifra de 595.348 personas.

En 2016 esta cifra alcanzó los 1.046.709 llegados, lo que supuso un récord, y desde ese años los números han tomado un tendencia descendiente.

Por otro lado, la institución indica que 42 estados y el Distrito de Columbia tuvieron menos nacimientos en 2019 que en 2018, mientras que el número de muertes aumentó en 32 estados.

Estas cifras indican que la población de Estados Unidos supone un 4,33 % del total de las 7,621,018,958 personas que la Oficina del Censo calcula que viven en el planeta. Un número que aumentó en 77.684.873 (1,9 %) habitantes respecto al año pasado.

