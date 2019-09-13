La actriz mexicana Verónica Castro anuncia su retiro “agotada de tanto mal”

Por EFE jueves 12 de septiembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- La actriz mexicana Verónica Castro anunció este jueves su retiro de la actuación tras una carrera de 53 años, “agotada de tanto mal” además de agresiones y escarnio por una supuesta boda con otra intérprete que se viralizó en redes sociales.

Castro publicó este día en redes sociales un vídeo de la canción “Alguna vez”, de su hijo Cristian Castro y que aparece en el disco “Mi vida sin tu amor”, publicado en 1999, para despedirse.

“Quisiera aprovechar esta canción que dice tantas cosas para mí y hacer de su conocimiento de este público infinito, que me merece tanto respeto y que me ha dado tanto que elegí hoy que es el día de mi santa madre María de Guadalupe y en su nombre les digo adiós”, apuntó en un mensaje en Instagram.

Castro señaló que la vida le ha cambiado mucho, pero que no puede “con la agresión y el escarnio”. “Digo adiós a lo que tanto amé, mi profesión. Por 53 años entregue mi vida, con todo mi amor gracias por todo, pero estoy agotada de tanto mal y como lo vengo diciendo hace ya muchos años quiero mi paz”, añadió.

La actriz y conductora de televisión Yolanda Andrade, de 47 años, declaró públicamente esta semana que se casó hace unos 20 años con Castro, de 66 años, “de manera simbólica” y aseguró que tenía pruebas de ello y que no decía “ninguna mentira”, lo que generó un choque entre ambas.

Castro, actriz de famosas telenovelas y culebrones, debutó en los escenarios en 1964 y protagonizó las producciones “Los ricos también lloran” (1979), “El derecho de nacer” (1982), “Rosa salvaje” (1987) y “Pueblo chico, infierno grande” (1997), entre muchas otras, que además de ser un éxito en México lo fueron en el extranjero.

También se desempeñó como presentadora de programas nocturnos en la televisión mexicana.

Castro regresó en 2018 a la pantalla chica mediante la plataforma Netflix, después de casi una década, con la exitosa serie “La casa de las Flores”, una comedia de humor negro centrada en una familia acaudalada de México, propietaria de una floristería en torno a la cual florecen todo tipo de secretos.

Sin embargo, en la segunda parte del dramatizado ya no figura el personaje de Virginia de la Mora, la fallecida matriarca del clan interpretada por Castro, quien solo firmó por una temporada.

