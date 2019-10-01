Índice pobreza en Nueva York cae a su nivel más bajo señala alcalde De Blasio

Por EFE martes 1 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, NUEVA YORK.- El índice de pobreza en la ciudad de Nueva York en 2018 cayó a un mínimo histórico del 17,3 %, según datos recogidos por la mayor encuesta del Gobierno Federal, la American Community Survey (ACS por siglas en inglés) de la Oficina del Censo, informó este martes el alcalde, Bill de Blasio.

La nueva cifra representa 3,6 puntos porcentuales de caída desde 2013, cuando era de 20,9 %, para la ciudad más poblada de Estados Unidos, con 8,5 millones de habitantes.

Por su parte, la organización independiente Community Service Society explica que en 2018, 1.400.000 personas vivían en la ciudad de Nueva York por debajo del nivel de la pobreza, situado en 25.456 dólares anuales por familia de cuatro miembros.

Es además la tasa más baja registrada desde que se comenzó a hacer la encuesta en 2006, de acuerdo con De Blasio, que atribuye la mejora a las políticas que ha puesto en marcha.

La tasa de pobreza para el 2017 fue del 18 por ciento.

De acuerdo con los datos, la tasa de pobreza para los niños de Nueva York ha ido reduciéndose de 29,8 % en el 2013 a 23,8 % el pasado año. En 2017 registró un 25,2 por ciento.

Los datos muestran además que entre 2013 y 2018 Nueva York también experimentó un crecimiento del 13 % en el ingreso promedio de los hogares, del 8 % en los ingresos medios y un alza de medio millón de empleos.

Por grupos étnicos, los latinos son los más afectados y el 24,2 por ciento de ellos están por debajo del nivel de pobreza, seguidos de los afroamericanos, con un 20 %.

“Fui elegido con la promesa de terminar el cuento de dos ciudades y es en lo que hemos invertido los pasados cinco años”, afirmó De Blasio.

Al jurar al cargo prometió un mandato contra la desigualdad y que Nueva York fuera “una sola ciudad”, sin diferencias sociales y económicas.

“La pobreza en la ciudad de Nueva York está en mínimos históricos. De pelear por 15 dólares por hora a garantizar un Pre-K para cada niño a pagar la licencia por enfermedad, estamos poniendo el dinero en las manos de la familias trabajadoras y creando una ciudad más justa para todos”, afirmó.

De Blasio se planteó también como uno de los objetivos de su mandato sacar a 800.000 personas de la pobreza o del umbral de la pobreza.

