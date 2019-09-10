El IICA anuncia nuevos planes de cooperación con agricultores de ocho países

Por EFE martes 10 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Brasilia.- El Instituto Interamericano de Cooperación para la Agricultura (IICA) anunció este martes nuevos proyectos de cooperación con pequeños productores agrícolas, que serán desarrollados en ocho países de América Latina.

Los proyectos serán realizados en zonas semiáridas de Brasil, Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala, México y República Dominicana, así como en regiones andinas de Bolivia y Ecuador, y estarán volcados al desarrollo de la agricultura familiar.

“Se trata de llevar a esas regiones las mejores prácticas” para el cultivo, en función de las características propias de cada zona, dijo a Efe Miguel Altamirano Tinoco, coordinador del IICA, organismo del Sistema Interamericano y que tiene su sede principal en Costa Rica, durante un acto celebrado en Brasilia.

Según Altamirano, se trata de un proyecto piloto que luego podrá ser ampliado a otras regiones de América Latina o productores de escasos recursos de los mismos ocho países que han sido escogidos para esta primera etapa.

Esta iniciativa está enmarcada en el proyecto conocido como “Gestión del conocimiento para la adaptación de las agriculturas familiares al cambio climático (INNOVA-AF)”, que el IICA anunció a mediados del año pasado, en conjunto con el Fondo Internacional de Desarrollo Agrícola (FIDA).

Esta agencia de las Naciones Unidas colaborará con los recursos necesarios para financiar los proyectos, que serán ejecutados en un plazo de tres años y recibirán un máximo de 110.500 dólares cada uno, en tanto que el IICA aportará el conocimiento técnico de sus especialistas.

En el caso de Brasil, esta iniciativa se volcará a la región de Borborema, en el estado de Paraiba (noreste), en la que los pequeños agricultores “son actores de fundamental importancia en los procesos de fortalecimiento social y territorial”, indicó Altamirano.

En Colombia, los planes apuntarán a campesinos del departamento del Meta, en tanto que en Honduras se centrarán en los municipios del Centro de La Paz y Lencas de la Sierra (Mamcepaz y Mamlesip), en Guatemala favorecerán a la zona de Copán Chortí y en México a los productores del semiárido de Coahuila.

En República Dominicana los planes serán desarrollados en zonas de Pedernales, una región cercana a la frontera con Haití en la que también hay una considerable escasez de agua para la agricultura y unas altas tasas de pobreza rural.

En Ecuador se ha decidido iniciar este proyecto piloto en zonas rurales del sur de la provincia de Loja, y en Bolivia en los Valles de los Cintis, en ambos casos unas regiones andinas situadas a más de 2.000 metros sobre el nivel del mar.

