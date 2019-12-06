Biden dice sobre juicio político a Trump que él mismo se ha incriminado

Por EFE jueves 5 de diciembre, 2019
Joe Biden, exvicepresidente de Estados Unidos

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami (EE.UU.).- El exvicepresidente Joe Biden dijo que el mandatario de EE.UU., Donald Trump, se ha incriminado a sí mismo en el proceso de juicio político que adelanta la Cámara Baja que considera que presionó a Ucrania mediante la retención de ayuda militar para que investigara al aspirante presidencial demócrata.

En entrevista transmitida este jueves por la cadena hispana Telemundo, el mayor rival político de Trump señaló que el republicano ha tratado de ensuciarlo tanto a él como a la exsecretaria de Estado Hillary Clinton, candidata demócrata que perdió ante el actual mandatario en 2016.

“Creo que (Trump) se ha acusado a sí mismo. Él ha dicho que ha llamado al menos a dos líderes mundiales para tratar de interferir en las elecciones, para decir algo malo sobre mí, o una vez de Hillary”, manifestó.

Trump “ha retenido 400 millones de dólares en ayuda para un Ejército ucraniano cuando los ucranianos están muriendo, siendo asesinados a tiros por Rusia”, manifestó Biden.

“Eso es criminal”, aseguró el aspirante demócrata. Es “peligrosa” su permanencia cuatro años más en la Casa Blanca, agregó.

Manifestó que estaba seguro que Trump había violado la Constitución. “Seguro de que lo hizo. Reconoció que llamó y pidió, ayuda”.

La presidenta de la Cámara baja, la demócrata Nancy Pelosi, ordenó hoy acelerar el proceso para un juicio político de destitución contra Trump, por “abuso de poder” para su “beneficio personal”.

Pelosi justificó la decisión por las presiones de Trump a Ucrania para que investigase a Biden y a su hijo Hunter por presunta corrupción en ese país.

Biden además enfatizó que “no hay nada ilegal” que su hijo Hunter haya hecho.

El exvicepresidente de Barack Obama (2009-2017) habló además en la entrevista con el periodista José Díaz-Balart de otros temas de interés para la comunidad latina, como la inmigración, la salud e incluso la devoción de su madre a la Virgen de Guadalupe.

Contó que visitó el santuario de la patrona de México y que su hijo Beau Biden murió con un brazalete de ella en 2015.

Recordó que sus últimas palabras con los ojos abiertos fue “Papá, no tengo miedo. No tengo miedo”.

