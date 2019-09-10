Vicepresidenta dice que Colombia no caerá en provocaciones de Maduro

“Sabemos que aquí lo que se quiere es hacer una provocación a Colombia, no se puede caer en provocaciones, no hemos sido nunca un país belicista”, manifestó Ramírez a periodistas en Bogotá.

Asimismo hizo un llamado a los colombianos a “tener la serenidad del caso” porque, según dijo, el país sabe que tiene “una fuerza pública suficientemente equipada, suficientemente capaz de atender amenazas”.

Maduro declaró la semana pasada “alerta naranja” en los 2.219 kilómetros de frontera que Venezuela comparte con Colombia y ordenó realizar maniobras castrenses y desplegar misiles en esa franja desde hoy y hasta el próximo 28 de septiembre.

El mandatario argumentó que el Gobierno de Colombia pretende generar un “conflicto armado” en la zona, después de que autoridades de este país denunciaron que le brinda protección en su territorio a grupos armados ilegales como la guerrilla del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) y disidentes de las FARC.

“Colombia no será jamás un país agresor, y si llegáramos a ser agredidos, que Dios quiera que esa hipótesis jamás se produzca, pues sabemos que también tendríamos no solamente nuestra capacidad de defensa sino la reacción de nuestros aliados en la comunidad internacional”, afirmó la vicepresidenta.

Ramírez destacó que el Gobierno colombiano trabaja para activar el Tratado Interamericano de Asistencia Recíproca (TIAR) para con ello “evitar cualquier tipo de acción criminal y cualquier tipo de provocación militar, porque Colombia, repito, no es, no ha sido y no será jamás un país agresor”.

Pese a los llamados a la calma, la vicepresidenta reconoció que Colombia no debe descuidarse porque los dos últimos Gobiernos de Venezuela, el del fallecido Hugo Chávez, y el de Maduro, protegen al ELN y a las disidencias de las FARC, lo que supone un peligro para el país.

“Aquí no hay que bajar la guardia, aquí sabemos nosotros que deliberadamente, desde siempre, desde Chávez, y especialmente con Maduro, han estado alimentando en Venezuela el terrorismo colombiano, el terrorismo internacional y por supuesto ellos (los grupos ilegales) de la mano del narcotráfico”, puntualizó.