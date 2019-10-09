Unicef lanza un fondo de criptomonedas para aceptar y distribuir donaciones

Por EFE miércoles 9 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, NACIONES UNIDAS.- Unicef, la agencia de la ONU para la infancia, anunció este miércoles la puesta en marcha de un fondo de criptomonedas, que utilizará como una nueva vía para aceptar y distribuir donaciones.

Los fondos, en principio, serán utilizados para financiar tecnologías que beneficien a niños y jóvenes alrededor del mundo, según explicó la entidad en un comunicado.

Unicef, que aceptará bitcoin y ether -dos de las criptomonedas más populares- se convierte de esta forma en la primera agencia de Naciones Unidas en utilizar esta tecnología.

“Este es un proyecto nuevo e ilusionante para Unicef”, explicó en la nota la directora ejecutiva, Henrietta Fore, que destacó el potencial de la economía y las divisas digitales para cambiar la vida de las nuevas generaciones y consideró importante que Unicef explore “las oportunidades que ofrecen”.

La agencia de la ONU anunció, además, las primeras contribuciones a este fondo, que correrán a cargo de la Fundación Ethereum, una entidad sin fines de lucro que promueve la plataforma Ethereum.

Aunque Unicef no precisó la cantidad de esa donación, una responsable de la Fundación Ethereum ha dicho que se han desembolsado 100 ether, unos 18.000 dólares al cambio actual, según el portal especializado Coindesk.

El dinero irá a parar a tres proyectos tecnológicos apoyados por Unicef y a otro que busca conectar escuelas de distintos países a internet.

La donación ha sido canalizada a través del comité francés de Unicef, mientras que los comités nacionales de Estados Unidos, Australia y Nueva Zelanda ya están también listos para aceptar criptomonedas.

La puesta en marcha de este fondo de criptomonedas es parte del trabajo de Unicef con el “blockchain” o “cadena de bloques”.

Unicef lidera junto al Programa Mundial de Alimentos (PMA) una red de innovación dentro de la ONU que está estudiando el potencial y los posibles problemas de esta y otras tecnologías.

