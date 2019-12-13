Un tiroteo en fábrica de Georgia deja al menos una persona herida

Por EFE viernes 13 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, WASHINGTON.- Al menos una persona resultó herida de bala este viernes en una fábrica cercana a Atlanta (Georgia, EE.UU.), y se cree que el atacante armado permanece dentro de las instalaciones, informaron las autoridades.

El subjefe de la policía del Condado Rockdale, Lee Tomas, dijo a los medios que recibieron informaciones de que se habían efectuado disparos de arma de fuego esta mañana en una fábrica de la empresa de envases para alimentos Dart Container, en la localidad de Conyers, unos 40 kilómetros al este de Atlanta, y que las autoridades acudieron y ahora buscan al responsable.

La dirección de las escuelas públicas del condado indicó en un mensaje por Twitter que al menos tres escuelas de la zona y las oficinas del transporte escolar se habían puesto en alerta y que los centros educativos han sido cerrados como precaución.

Un portavoz de la empresa citado por el diario Atlanta Journal Constitution indicó que un hombre armado entró a la fábrica alrededor de las 7 de la mañana (12 GMT) y disparó contra un empleado.

“Desalojamos a la gente del edificio y el personal gerencial está apoyando a la policía para controlar la seguridad del sitio”, dijo el portavoz.

La víctima fue llevada a un hospital y no se divulgó información sobre la gravedad de las heridas, añadió el diario.

Anuncios