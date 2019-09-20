Un nuevo apagón en Venezuela afecta a Caracas y a una decena de estados más

Por EFE viernes 20 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- Varias zonas de Caracas y una decena de estados venezolanos más se quedaron sin luz la tarde de este viernes, según reportes de usuarios en redes sociales, aunque la estatal energética solo reconoce averías en urbanizaciones puntuales de la capital y del vecino estado de Miranda.

En redes sociales, los venezolanos de los estados de Anzoátegui, Barinas, Cojedes, Lara, Aragua, Miranda, Falcón, Nueva Esparta, Táchira y Zulia, entre otros, reportan apagones.

En el caso de Caracas, la caída del servicio eléctrico se produjo alrededor de las 15.00 hora local (19.00 GMT) en urbanizaciones como El Cafetal, El Rosal, Chacao, Alta Florida, Las Mercedes y Los Dos Caminos, todas en el este de la capital.

El Metro de Caracas, por su parte, dio cuenta de que las tres líneas del subterráneo “se encuentran prestando servicio comercial con total normalidad”.

El excandidato presidencial Henrique Capriles afirmó que después de una fuerte fluctuación de la energía, “media Caracas y al menos 15 estados (están) sin luz” y apuntó que en el caso del estado de Falcón (norte) los ciudadanos no disfrutan del servicio “desde anoche”.

A juicio de Capriles, “las fallas de estos últimos días son evidencia de que no han resuelto la crisis eléctrica”.

En el estado de Zulia, cercano a Colombia y uno de los más golpeados por la crisis que atraviesa Venezuela, el corte eléctrico de este viernes supera las cinco horas.

El diputado Juan Pablo Guanipa apuntó que Maracaibo, la capital del Zulia, “está nuevamente en apagón por completo”.

“Adicional al racionamiento criminal al que someten al zuliano, otro nuevo apagón se produce por la ruina en la que han dejado el sistema eléctrico estos sinvergüenzas, corruptos y delincuentes”, añadió.

Los cortes de luz en Venezuela se registran desde hace años, pero han afectado a la capital venezolana de forma frecuente desde inicios de este año cuando en marzo ocurrió un masivo apagón que afectó por cinco días a casi todo el territorio nacional.

El país suramericano ha experimentado al menos cuatro fallas nacionales en lo que va de 2019, el último ocurrido el 23 de julio cuando 16 estados de los 24 que componen en el país se quedaron sin fluido eléctrico.

La falta de luz en Venezuela perjudica directamente las comunicaciones, el agua, el transporte y las transacciones comerciales.

Según el Gobierno venezolano, los fallos eléctricos ocurren por supuestos ataques electromagnéticos o sabotajes, pero la oposición y expertos atribuyen la situación a la falta de mantenimiento e inversión en las plantas y centrales eléctricas.

