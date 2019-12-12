Turismo extranjero en RD acentúa su caída hasta el 4.2% en 11 meses, según informe

Por El Nuevo Diario jueves 12 de diciembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La llegada de turistas extranjeros a la República Dominicana, principal fuente de divisas del país, acumula un descenso del 4.2 % en los once primeros meses del año, informó hoy el Banco Central, lo que supone el peor dato del año en curso.

El descenso del número de turistas extranjeros fue compensado en parte por el aumento de los viajes de los dominicanos residentes en el extranjero, que subieron un 15.2 % en el mismo período.

El cómputo total de la llegada de turistas por vía aérea entre enero y octubre presenta una reducción del 1.5 % con respecto a igual período del año pasado, alcanzando a un total de 5.8 millones de viajeros.

No obstante, el Banco Central aseguró en un comunicado que el descenso del turismo en noviembre fue del 4.9 % en comparación al mismo mes del año pasado, lo que supone una mejoría con respecto a los datos de octubre, cuando la caída en términos interanuales fue del 10.3 %.

El organismo atribuye las malas cifras del turismo a los efectos de la “campaña mediática” relacionada con la muerte de una decena de turistas estadounidenses a comienzos del año en hoteles del país caribeño, fallecimientos que el Gobierno dominicano ha atribuido a causas naturales.

En la misma línea, el ente emisor asegura que “se espera” que el impacto negativo de esas noticias “siga disipándose en los meses sucesivos hasta lograr la normalización” del turismo.

El Banco Central basa sus predicciones en las campañas de propaganda que ha puesto en marcha el Gobierno dominicano para contrarrestar las noticias negativas y en el efecto de “los reportes emitidos” por el FBI confirmando que los decesos se debieron a “causas naturales”.

El Departamento de Estado informó a varios medios estadounidenses el pasado octubre que las pruebas del FBI son “consistentes” con las investigaciones de las autoridades dominicanas.

Sin embargo, ni el FBI ni la Fiscalía dominicana han presentado los resultados de las investigaciones del organismo policial.

El pasado septiembre, la Fiscalía dominicana canceló una rueda de prensa convocada para divulgar esos datos, argumentando que las informaciones que le había aportado el FBI estaban incompletas y, desde entonces, no ha vuelto a abordar el polémico tema.

Antes de estallar la crisis del sector turístico, el pasado junio, el mercado norteamericano (incluyendo a Canadá y México) acumulaba un alza del 7.1 %, pero esa tendencia se invirtió y ahora marca una caída del 3.6 %.

Los turistas norteamericanos llegaron a representar en junio un 64 % de los que recalaban en las playas dominicanas, pero en noviembre esta tasa bajó hasta el 58.7 %.

Europa (-5.1 %) y Suramérica (-7.1 %) también registraron descensos entre enero y noviembre, pero en estos casos, debidos a la desaceleración de la economía de estas regiones.

