Trump pide al Supremo de EE.UU. que impida la revelación de sus impuestos

Por EFE jueves 14 de noviembre, 2019
Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, pidió este jueves al Tribunal Supremo de EE.UU. que frene una orden judicial que permitiría a las autoridades de Nueva York acceder a sus declaraciones de impuestos de los últimos ocho años.

El caso es el primero relacionado con las finanzas de Trump que llega al Supremo, y podría resultar en una decisión de esa corte sobre hasta qué punto llega el principio de inmunidad presidencial frente a las investigaciones criminales.

Un abogado personal de Trump, Jay Sekulow, informó en un comunicado que había recurrido ante el Supremo la decisión de una corte de apelaciones de Nueva York, que la semana pasada ordenó la entrega de las declaraciones de impuestos del presidente a los fiscales de Manhattan.

“Hemos entregado una petición al Tribunal Supremo de Estados Unidos para que derogue la decisión del Segundo Circuito sobre la citación judicial emitida por la Fiscalía” de Nueva York, dijo Sekulow.

El litigio se remonta a agosto, cuando la Fiscalía de Manhattan requirió a Mazars, la firma que gestiona la contabilidad del presidente y la Organización Trump, que le entregara las declaraciones de impuestos de las ganancias personales y corporativas del mandatario relativas a los últimos ocho años.

La Fiscalía pidió esos documentos a Mazars como parte de una investigación sobre si los pagos de dinero en secreto del entorno de Trump a la actriz porno Stormy Daniels durante la campaña electoral de 2016 violaron la legislación del estado de Nueva York.

Trump interpuso una demanda para mantener privada su información fiscal, pero en octubre un juez federal rechazó su petición y la semana pasada lo hizo la Corte de Apelaciones del Segundo Circuito, por lo que al mandatario solo le quedaba recurrir al Supremo.

La Fiscalía de Manhattan ha accedido a esperar a que el Supremo resuelva el caso para exigir las declaraciones de impuestos de Trump, pero a cambio ha pedido que la máxima corte actúe rápidamente para decidir si acepta el caso y emita una decisión antes del final de junio, según el diario The New York Times.

Trump también planea apelar al Supremo otro caso que obligaría a la firma Mazars a entregar siete años de registros financieros a la Cámara de Representantes de EE.UU., controlada por la oposición demócrata y que quiere usarlos para investigar las finanzas del presidente y sus posibles conflictos de interés.

