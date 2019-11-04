Seguidores FMLN tildan de “servil” a Bukele por romper vínculos con Venezuela

Por EFE domingo 3 de noviembre, 2019
Nayib Bukele, presidente de El Salvador

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Salvador.- Un grupo de simpatizantes del partido opositor Frente Farabundo Martí para la Liberación Nacional (FMLN, de izquierda) tildaron este domingo de “servil” al presidente Nayib Bukele por la decisión de expulsar al cuerpo diplomático de Venezuela acreditado en el país, lo que rompe la relación con la nación que dirige Nicolás Maduro.

Los manifestantes se concentraron ante la sede de la Embajada de Venezuela en El Salvador portando pancartas con mensajes en apoyo a Maduro y condenaron la orden de Bukele, de la derechista Gran Alianza por la Unidad Nacional (FMLN).

Los simpatizantes del FMLN, partido que ha rechazado la acción del mandatario salvadoreño y se ha solidarizado con Maduro, también portaron velas y difundieron un comunicado en el que expresaron su “indignación”, “rechazaron categóricamente” la expulsión del cuerpo diplomático y tildaron de “servil” al presidente salvadoreño por “favorecer los intereses de Estados Unidos”.

En la actividad participó el diputado izquierdista Schafik Handal, quien dijo que “este Gobierno debe entender que la soberanía de El Salvador no se vende a los intereses de otros países, específicamente a los intereses de los Estados Unidos”.

Para el partido FMLN, que en reiteradas ocasiones ha brindado su respaldo a Maduro y a su antecesor, Hugo Chávez, “la expulsión de un país amigo como Venezuela va en contra de la historia de lucha y dignidad que en este mismo instante están construyendo los pueblos de nuestra América”.

En respuesta a la decisión de Bukele, el Gobierno de Maduro ordenó este domingo la expulsión del cuerpo diplomático de El Salvador acreditado en Venezuela en atención al “principio de reciprocidad”, luego de que el país centroamericano hiciera lo propio la noche del sábado.

Maduro también calificó este día de “traidor y pelele del imperialismo” a Bukele.

“Da vergüenza ver cómo se derrite frente al imperialismo una persona que llegó a la Presidencia con alguna esperanza para el pueblo salvadoreño”, dijo Maduro en la clausura del “Encuentro Antimperialista de Solidaridad, por la Democracia y contra el Neoliberalismo” que se celebra en La Habana.

Maduro aseguró que “ningún mequetrefe va a separar a los pueblos de El Salvador y Venezuela”, y advirtió de que “el que se mete con nosotros se seca, y se secará Bukele”.

En reiteradas ocasiones, Bukele se ha pronunciado en contra “del régimen de Maduro”, hasta el punto de que decidió no invitarlo a su toma de posesión, el pasado 1 de junio.

