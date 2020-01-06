Se derrumban varias viviendas en el suroeste de Puerto Rico debido al temblor

Por EFE lunes 6 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SAN JUAN.- Varias viviendas de los municipios de Guánica y Guayanilla se derrumbaron este lunes, debido al sismo de una magnitud 5,8 en la escala Richter que se registró hoy en el suroeste de Puerto Rico.

Las casas afectadas estaban en la barriada Esperanza de Guánica y en el barrio La Playa de Guayanilla, según fotos y vídeos colgados por ciudadanos en las redes sociales.

Las casas que se desplomaron tenían dos alturas y estaban construidas sobre columnas.

El sismo ocurrió específicamente a las 06.32 (10. 32 GMT) y con una profundidad de 1 kilómetro, detalló la Red Sísmica de Puerto Rico (RSPR) en su página web.

La distancia del epicentro del temblor fue a 19,91 kilómetros al sur de Guayanilla, a 19,92 kilómetros al sureste de Guánica y 27,62 kilómetros al suroeste de Ponce.

La RSPR no emitió aviso, advertencia o vigilancia de tsunami para Puerto Rico e Islas Vírgenes.

El temblor provocó además que el servicio eléctrico quedara interrumpido en varias zonas de la isla.

Por su parte, el director ejecutivo de la RSPR, Víctor Huérfano, dijo a Noticentro que el temblor de este lunes ha sido el “evento mayor” a los reportados en los pasados días.

Asimismo, la gobernadora de Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez, dijo en su red social de Twitter que mantiene “comunicación directa” con los alcaldes de Guayanilla y Guánica, así como con Huérfano y Acevedo “asegurándome que se están atendiendo las situaciones surgidas a raíz del temblor registrado esta mañana”.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar