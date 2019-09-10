Ricki Rubio el jugador con más asistencias en historia del Mundial

Por EFE martes 10 de septiembre, 2019
Ricki Rubio

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Shanghái (China).- Ricky Rubio se convirtió en el jugador con más asistencias en la historia de la Copa Mundial de Baloncesto de la FIBA, tras haber superado en el partido de cuartos contra Polonia al jugador argentino Pablo Prigioni.

Según informó la FIBA en un comunicado, el base de los Phoenix Suns lo empató con 4 asistencias contra Serbia el pasado domingo y luego tomó la delantera a principios del segundo cuarto contra Polonia, tras un pase a Juancho Hernangomez, quien lo materializó en un triple.

Superó así las 106 asistencias en 24 partidos que realizó Prigioni. “Es un honor, realmente, ser mencionado en la misma oración que uno de mis ídolos”, declaró el jugador español tras conocer que estaba a punto de superar al argentino.

Con cerca de 15 puntos de media por partido en China, Rubio está siendo uno de los jugadores más destacados de la Selección española en China y hoy está jugando su partido 22 de la Copa del Mundo.

