Ortega tilda de “vergüenza” la activación del TIAR y se solidariza con Maduro

Por EFE miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019
Daniel Ortega, presidente de Nicaragua

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Managua.- El presidente de Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, calificó este miércoles como “una vergüenza” el apoyo dado por doce países americanos a la activación del Tratado Interamericano de Asistencia Recíproca (TIAR) ante la situación en Venezuela y se solidarizó con el gobernante de ese país, Nicolás Maduro.

“Es una vergüenza que se haya realizado una reunión en la OEA sobre lo que llaman Tratado Interamericano de Asistencia Recíproca, un tratado que se inventó después de la Segunda Guerra Mundial y donde se suponía, en ese tratado, se unía toda América frente a cualquier agresión que viniese de otra región”, señaló el mandatario en un discurso en un acto oficial.

La decisión, que considera la “crisis” en Venezuela “una clara amenaza a la paz y la seguridad” en la región, se tomó en la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), con sede en Washington, que ejerce como testigo del TIAR, también conocido como “Tratado de Río” y firmado en 1947.

Las doce naciones que apoyaron la activación del TIAR fueron Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, EE.UU., Guatemala, Haití, Honduras, Paraguay, República Dominicana y Venezuela, que estuvo representada por los delegados del líder opositor venezolano Juan Guaidó, reconocido como presidente interino por más de medio centenar de naciones.

Esos países decidieron convocar una reunión de los ministros de Exteriores de las naciones firmantes del TIAR para que, en la segunda quincena de este mes de septiembre, en los márgenes de la Asamblea General de la ONU en Nueva York, decidan qué medidas tomar con relación a Venezuela.

Para Ortega, que es el principal aliado político y económico en Centroamérica de Maduro “es una vergüenza” activar el TIAR “cuando más paz, más seguridad, más tranquilidad demanda la humanidad”.

Explicó que el TIAR, del cual Nicaragua se retiró en 2012, nació ante “el temor por la guerra que se había vivido esos años y que se había originado en Alemania por la locura del racismo y nazismo encabezado por Adolf Hitler suponiendo que era una agresión de un país europeo contra un país americano y así se estableció ese tratado y era explicable, pero hace tiempo”.

“Y cuando debía aplicarse el tratado, cuando Inglaterra se lanzó contra Argentina, porque Inglaterra, como potencia colonial sigue ocupando el territorio de Las Malvinas, y Argentina intentó recuperar su territorio, entonces los Estados Unidos y Canadá, en lugar de apoyar a Argentina, allí mismo se fueron con Inglaterra”, reprochó.

“Allí mismo desapareció ese tratado, se pulverizó ese tratado. Se demostró que no estaba para defender a los pueblos latinoamericanos, sino utilizar el tratado para agredir y hacerlo daño a los pueblos latinoamericanos y caribeños”, argumentó.

Venezuela también se retiró de ese tratado en 2013 por iniciativa del fallecido presidente venezolano Hugo Chávez. Sin embargo, en julio de este año el Parlamento dirigido por Guaidó aprobó el regreso del país a ese pacto de defensa, una decisión que no reconoce el Ejecutivo de Maduro.

Desde su entrada en vigor, el tratado ha sido invocado en una veintena de ocasiones, aunque dos son las más recordadas: en 1982 Argentina apeló a él frente al Reino Unido en la Guerra de las Malvinas, y en 2001 EE.UU. recurrió a ese instrumento tras los ataques del 11 de septiembre, de los que hoy se cumplen 18 años.

Ortega también criticó a los 12 países que apoyaron la activación del TIAR, porque, a su juicio, no respondieron a lo establecen sus leyes y constituciones, sino actuaron “bajo la presión de Estados Unidos”.

El dirigente sandinista expresó su solidaridad con Maduro y el pueblo venezolano, y consideró que el camino para superar la crisis venezolana es el diálogo.

El mandatario brindó ese discurso al recibir de estudiantes la antorcha de la paz y la libertad de Centroamérica para conmemorar los 198 años de independencia de la Corona española.

