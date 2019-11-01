Muerte de Al Bagdadi no mejora la imagen de Trump entre los estadounidenses

Por EFE jueves 31 de octubre, 2019
Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- La muerte del líder del grupo terrorista Estado Islámico (EI), Abu Bakr al Bagdadi, en una operación de las fuerzas especiales de EE.UU. en Siria no ha mejorado la imagen del presidente Donald Trump entre la mayoría de los estadounidenses, según una encuesta publicada este jueves por el diario The Washington Post y la cadena de televisión ABC.

Ante la pregunta de si Trump es un líder fuerte, un 54 % de los encuestados consideró que no, mientras que un 44 % opinó lo contrario.

En el sondeo participaron telefónicamente 1.003 personas entre el domingo y el miércoles pasados.

El domingo, Trump anunció desde la Casa Blanca la muerte de Al Bagdadi durante una operación de las fuerzas especiales de EE.UU. contra el complejo donde se encontraba en líder del EI en el noreste de Siria.

Consultados sobre cuánto mérito conceden a Trump por la muerte de Al Bagdadi, el 54 % de los encuestados respondieron que el presidente debería obtener mucho o algo de crédito por esta acción militar.

Ese porcentaje no superó el que logró el antecesor de Trump en la Presidencia de EE.UU., Barack Obama (2009-2017), por el fallecimiento del máximo dirigente de Al Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, en un ataque de fuerzas estadounidenses en Pakistán en 2011.

Un sondeo de The Washington Post y el Centro Pew publicado en aquel entonces reveló que un 76 % de los consultados dio mucho o algo de crédito a Obama.

Según el estudio actual, los estadounidenses no tienen grandes expectativas sobre si EE.UU. es un país más protegido frente al terrorismo tras la muerte de Al Bagdadi, ya que el 26 % opina que ahora es más seguro, mientras que el 16 % ve que habrá “más riesgos” y el 54 % considera que no supone un gran cambio.

Los encuestados también fueron preguntados sobre la salida de las tropas estadounidenses de Siria: un 44 % dijo que la retirada “debilitará” los esfuerzos de Washington contra el EI, frente a un 37 % que augura que “no marcará ninguna diferencia” y un 12 %, que cree que los fortalecerá.

