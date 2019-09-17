Mesa de diálogo lanzada por Maduro busca renovar el órgano electoral este año

“El objetivo, y ahí estamos comprometidos ambas partes, es que ese nuevo Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) sea designado este año, de tal manera que tú puedas arrancar el próximo año con los cronogramas con suficiente tiempo para hacer la elección que venga”, dijo Zambrano en una entrevista en la televisión privada Globovisión.

“Está marcada por Constitución, obviamente, la elección parlamentaria”, añadió el diputado.

Indicó que los nuevos rectores electorales deben ser equilibrados y elegidos “en el marco de la propia Asamblea Nacional” (AN, Parlamento), que controla la oposición.

Cambiemos controla solo 6 de los 167 escaños del unicameral Parlamento venezolano.

Zambrano señaló que la convocatoria a nuevas elecciones está condicionada al levantamiento de las sanciones contra varios funcionarios del Gobierno de Maduro y empresas venezolanas, como la petrolera PDVSA, que impusieron Estados Unidos y la Unión Europea.

“Esto es un círculo vicioso: no habrá elecciones nunca con sanciones, porque ningún Gobierno lo va a hacer y eso tiene que reconocerlo la oposición. Si nosotros queremos unas elecciones tienen que tener todas las condiciones, condiciones para los dos lados”, explicó.

“Yo no me imagino un CNE equilibrado pudiendo realizar unas elecciones con sanciones, el mismo CNE que sea equilibrado, ese nuevo CNE, va a ir a las instancias que tenga ir y decirle ‘mire, yo no puedo programar, yo no puedo hacer estas elecciones si ustedes no quitan las sanciones'”, agregó.

Esta misma jornada, el Parlamento rechazó este mecanismo de diálogo lanzado por Maduro y ratificó la propuesta que había llevado a la mesa de negociaciones de Barbados -que contaba con la mediación de Noruega- de formar un Consejo de Gobierno que avance en la renovación del órgano electoral y convoque a nuevos comicios.

Venezuela atraviesa por un pico de tensión política desde enero pasado, cuando la oposición y parte de la comunidad internacional no reconocieron la legitimidad del nuevo mandato de Maduro, que fue elegido en unos comicios en los que no se permitió la participación de los principales líderes del antichavismo.

En respuesta, el jefe del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, proclamó un Gobierno interino que ya cuenta con el apoyo de más de 50 países, con Estados Unidos a la cabeza.