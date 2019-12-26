Más de 38.000 muertos por armas de fuego en EE.UU. durante el último año, según informe

Por EFE jueves 26 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- Más de 38.000 personas han muerto en Estados Unidos por el uso de armas de fuego durante 2019, un año que ha registrado más tiroteos que días transcurridos hasta la Nochebuena, según los datos publicados hoy por la organización sin ánimo de lucro Gun Violence Archive (GVA).

El grupo, que documenta los incidentes con armas de fuego en todo el país, indicó que al menos 38.730 personas fallecieron por disparos, de las que 14.970 fueron víctimas de homicidios, asesinatos, disparos intencionados y por uso defensivo, frente a los 14.789 muertos de 2018.

A las 14.970 víctimas mortales de disparos intencionados o accidentales en 2019 se suman 23.760 muertes por suicidio con este tipo de armamento, según GVA, que el año pasado no reveló la cifra de suicidios con armas de fuego.

Hasta Nochebuena, un total de 207 menores de 11 años perdieron la vida y 473 resultaron heridos por armas de fuego, a los que se suman 762 adolescentes, de entre 12 y 17 años de edad, fallecidos y 2.253 con lesiones.

El grupo define como “tiroteo colectivo” los sucesos en los que al menos cuatro personas resultaron heridas y como “matanza” en los que hubo al menos cuatro muertos: De acuerdo a sus estadísticas, en 2019 se produjeron 409 tiroteos colectivos y 30 matanzas en EE.UU.

Ese tipo de incidentes ocasionan alrededor del 2 % de las muertes por armas de fuego, pero también hay víctimas mortales en disputas familiares, crímenes pasionales, peleas entre pandillas, asaltos y robos; y en accidentes con armas de fuego.

El informe de GVA muestra que las zonas con más muertes por armas de fuego durante este año fueron Luisiana, Misisipi, el norte de Florida, Alabama, Georgia y Carolina del Sur, seguidas por Carolina del Norte, Virginia, Virginia Occidental, Maryland, el Distrito de Columbia, Pensilvania, Delaware y Nueva York.

Se calcula que en Estados Unidos, un país con 327,1 millones de habitantes, hay entre 200 millones y 350 millones de armas de fuego en manos de la ciudadanía, pero las cifras son vagas porque no existe un censo nacional, documentación federal ni estudios de salud pública acerca de estas armas.

La facilidad para adquirir casi cualquier tipo de arma de fuego y las diferentes leyes estatales que permiten su porte visible u oculto son uno de los asuntos más polémicos en el país, y frecuente materia en los debates de los políticos cada vez que se aproxima una elección.

