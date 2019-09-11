Maduro dice que denunciará ante la ONU planes de Duque para asesinarlo

Por EFE miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El gobernante venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, dijo este miércoles que tiene “pruebas” de que la Administración del presidente colombiano, Iván Duque, “está preparando ataques terroristas” para asesinarlo y desestabilizar el país, y que llevará a las Naciones Unidas (ONU) estas denuncias.

“Tenemos pruebas y vamos a presentarlas ante el Consejo de Seguridad (de la ONU), pruebas con vídeos, fotos, con todos los testimonios de los testigos, de cómo el Gobierno de Colombia está preparando terroristas para hacer ataques a objetivos militares, civiles, institucionales y para tratar de asesinar al presidente Maduro”, dijo el mandatario.

El líder chavista ha acusado varias veces en el pasado al Gobierno de Duque, que no lo reconoce como presidente y le ha pedido que abandone el poder, de estar detrás de planes para asesinarlo, acusaciones que fueron rechazadas por el Gobierno colombiano.

A principios de agosto del año pasado, Maduro acusó a Duque de financiar y proteger a varios de los involucrados en un supuesto plan para asesinarlo en medio de un acto público en Caracas con drones cargados de explosivos, en un suceso que dejó al menos siete militares heridos.

La nueva denuncia del mandatario añade más tensión a las relaciones entre los dos países, que pasan por un momento delicado desde que el gobernante venezolano pusiera en “alerta naranja” a su Fuerza Armada ante un eventual ataque armado desde Colombia.

En respuesta, el presidente colombiano, Iván Duque, dijo que Maduro no debe salir con “bravuconadas” e insistió en que el líder chavista protege a los cabecillas del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) al igual que a alias “Iván Márquez”, “Jesús Santrich” y otros mandos de la desmovilizadas FARC que abandonaron el proceso de paz colombiano y retomaron las armas.

Las relaciones entre Colombia y Venezuela están rotas desde febrero pasado y la frontera de 2.219 kilómetros es escenario de constantes tensiones que nunca han llegado al enfrentamiento militar.

Al mismo tiempo, Venezuela sufre la mayor crisis de su historia moderna, y desde enero pasado buena parte de la comunidad internacional, con Estados Unidos a la cabeza, no reconoce a Maduro como presidente y trasladó su apoyo al jefe del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó.

