Madonna comienza la gira de “Madame X” en un íntimo teatro de Nueva York

Por EFE miércoles 18 de septiembre, 2019
Madonna

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- Madonna comenzó la noche de este martes la gira mundial de su último álbum, “Madame X”, en un conocido teatro de Brooklyn (Nueva York) donde se convocó una audiencia más reducida de lo normal para los estándares de la veterana diva del pop, según informaron medios locales.

El concierto tuvo lugar en la Howard Gilman Opera House de la Academia de Música de Brooklyn, con capacidad para 2.000 personas, que acogerá otras 17 actuaciones hasta el 12 de octubre en las que se solicita dejar los teléfonos móviles y relojes inteligentes a la entrada, además de prohibirse las fotografías.

De acuerdo con The New York Times, Madonna, de 61 años, interpretó sobre todo temas de “Madame X”, aderezados con vídeos de algunos artistas que colaboran en el disco, como Maluma o Swae Lee, pero también recuperó éxitos como “Papa Don’t Preach”, “La Isla Bonita”, “Human Nature”, “Like a Prayer” o “Express Yourself”.

Parte de la familia de la “ambición rubia” estuvo presente en el espectáculo, con sus hijas Mercy James, Estere y Stella cantando en el escenario junto a ella en una canción, o su hija mayor, Lourdes, bailando en pantalla cuando interpretó la balada “Frozen”, de hace dos décadas, según indicó el diario.

Con la colaboración de unos cuarenta músicos, bailarines y cantantes, el concierto de Madonna duró más de dos horas y estuvo sembrado de mensajes a la audiencia, a la que le dijo que estaba allí para “ser libre” y no popular, que estaba contra el uso de armas y que defendía el derecho al aborto.

De acuerdo con The New York Post, la artista, que llenó la sala y llegó unas dos horas tarde a su concierto, se tomó un selfi con una cámara Polaroid al principio y luego se lo vendió por mil dólares a una persona en el público, que resultó ser la presentadora Rosie O’Donnell.

Madonna iba a dar el pistoletazo de salida a su gira el pasado 12 de septiembre pero tuvo que posponer esa fecha por problemas técnicos relacionados con la preparación del espectáculo en el teatro. Tras Nueva York, pasará por Chicago y Los Ángeles, entre otras ciudades de Estados Unidos.

