La presidenta interina de Bolivia lamenta muertes y ofrece diálogo a El Alto

Por EFE jueves 21 de noviembre, 2019
Jeanine Áñez, presidenta interina de Bolivia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- La presidenta interina de Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, lamentó este jueves las muertes ocurridas en la ciudad de El Alto durante un operativo militar y policial y ofreció dialogar “inmediatamente” con los sectores que se manifiestan en su contra.

Áñez se pronunció sobre el asunto en un video corto difundido por su oficina de prensa, en el que lamenta “desde el corazón las muertes de nuestros hermanos en El Alto”.

“Nos duele porque somos un Gobierno de paz y por eso les pido que nos unamos para reconciliarnos, para que construyamos juntos la Bolivia por la que todos estamos luchando, para que nunca más un boliviano esté por encima del otro”, sostuvo.

La presidenta interina también puso a disposición a su gabinete de ministros “en pleno para comenzar a dialogar inmediatamente” y pidió el acompañamiento en ese encuentro de organismos internacionales y la Iglesia católica.

Ocho personas fallecieron el martes tras un operativo militar y policial en la zona alteña de Senkata para escoltar un convoy de camiones cisterna desde la refinería de una empresa estatal a La Paz, donde escasean y están racionados combustibles como el gas licuado de petróleo (GLP) y la gasolina.

La Defensoría del Pueblo de Bolivia señaló este jueves que las ocho muertes se produjeron por disparos de arma de fuego cuya autoría se investiga.

Elementos como “sangre, humor vítreo, fragmentos y otros” fueron llevados al instituto forense para aportar a la investigación por parte de un fiscal y a los estudios de criminalística y balística, para determinar aspectos relevantes como “la trayectoria del proyectil”, según esa institución.

El Gobierno interino de Bolivia mantiene que los disparos mortales no son de militares, pero por ahora no hay versión oficial sobre los autores.

Una multitudinaria marcha que en esta jornada se trasladó desde Senkata hasta La Paz con los féretros de varios de los fallecidos terminó siendo dispersada con gases lacrimógenos por la Policía Boliviana.

Bolivia está sumida en uno de los conflictos más graves de su historia reciente desde que el día después de los comicios generales del 20 de octubre comenzaran las denuncias de fraude a favor de Evo Morales, quien fue proclamado vencedor para un cuarto mandato consecutivo por la autoridad electoral.

El pasado 10 de noviembre la Organización de Estados Americanos constató en un informe graves irregularidades en el recuento de votos y horas después Morales anunció su renuncia, tras casi 14 años en el poder, forzado por las Fuerzas Armadas, para al día siguiente salir asilado hacia México.

La renuncia de Morales ha sido calificada de “golpe de Estado” por varios gobiernos y políticos latinoamericanos.

Otros países han reconocido al Ejecutivo interino de Áñez, mientras que parte de la comunidad internacional ha instado al diálogo sin pronunciarse sobre la crisis política.

