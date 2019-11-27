Juez instructor pide aumentar a 17 años la condena contra Lula por corrupción

Por EFE miércoles 27 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Sao Paulo.- El juez instructor del juicio en segunda instancia que enfrenta Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva propuso este miércoles aumentar a 17 años, 1 mes y 10 días la pena de 12 años y 11 meses de prisión dictada en primera instancia contra el expresidente brasileño en un segundo caso por corrupción.


El magistrado Joao Pedro Gebran Neto, instructor del caso en el Tribunal Regional Federal de la 4 Región (TRF4) de la ciudad de Porto Alegre, expresó que “hay fuertes indicativos” y “amplia documentación” de que Lula fue el beneficiario de varias reformas realizadas en una casa de campo a través de sobornos pagados por las constructoras Odebrecht y OAS.

Tras el voto de Gebran Neto, se pronunciarán los otros dos magistrados que completan la octava sala del tribunal, que evalúa si ratifica, anula o modifica la pena por corrupción y lavado de dinero que recibió Lula en primera instancia.

El pasado 6 de febrero, la jueza federal Gabriela Hardt condenó a Lula a 12 años y 11 meses de prisión al considerar que se benefició de las obras por cerca de un millón de reales (unos 236.000 dólares) que Odebrecht y OAS hicieron en una casa de campo situada en el estado de Sao Paulo, a cambio de favorecer a las empresas en contratos con la estatal Petrobras.

En su alegación, que se prolongó durante más de cuatro horas, Gebran Neto manifestó que “poco importa la cuestión sobre la propiedad de casa de Atibaia”, pues el “hecho es que Lula usaba el inmueble”, formalmente registrado a nombre del empresario Fernando Bittar.

“Tenemos amplia documentación de pruebas, con informes periciales, documentos, bienes, referencias de testigos de que él (Lula) utilizaba el inmueble”, destacó el magistrado en su voto.

Asimismo, Gebran Neto consideró que “no hay dudas” sobre la “ocurrencia de esos casos” y que, además, Lula sabía de la existencia del llamado Departamento de Operaciones Estructuradas, mediante el cual Odebrecht realizaba los pagos ilícitos a diversas figuras y partidos políticos.

“La conciencia de Lula sobre ese departamento” y otras “evidencias” sobre los delitos “quedaron bastante claras en la sentencia” proferida por la jueza de primera instancia, subrayó.

Antes de iniciar sus consideraciones sobre el mérito de la condena, el instructor votó contra los pedidos de la defensa de anular la sentencia con base en un fallo de la Suprema Corte, según la cual en un proceso en que algún imputado coopera con la justicia en contra de otro acusado, este presentará su alegato final por último, lo que no ocurrió en este caso en la primera instancia.

Según consideró el instructor, la decisión de la máxima corte del país no debería ser aplicada de forma “retroactiva”.

Asimismo, Gebran Neto manifestó que, en esta causa, “en momento alguno se demostró la existencia de cualquier tipo de perjuicio con la inversión del orden” de las declaraciones de los acusados.

