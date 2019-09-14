José Alberto: La salsa no morirá porque a la juventud le gusta

Durante su participación en la edición 23 del Barranquijazz, festival que se realiza en esta ciudad del Caribe colombiano, el artista indicó a Efe que “la salsa no va a morir. No va a desaparecer porque hay muchos jovencitos que gustan de esta música y que la consumen grandemente”.

“Te lo digo porque en los conciertos en los que me presento la mayoría que van son jóvenes. Precisamente el año pasado estuve en el Perú y el 90 % eran jóvenes que no pasaban de los 30 años, cantando las canciones que grabé hace treinta y pico de años. Eso muestra que la salsa no va a morir”, subrayó.

El artista, reconocido por canciones como “Hoy quiero confesar” y “Discúlpeme señora”, afirmó que la salsa sigue gustando a los jóvenes por características como su ritmo, cadencia y “sabor”, pero hizo un llamado para que se abran espacios para los nuevos talentos.

“Aunque hay una falta de radio, lo que sí le pido a los medios de comunicación es que le den ese espacio a esos nuevos talentos del mundo de la salsa que quieren volar”, acotó.

Sobre los géneros que dominan el campo musical en la actualidad, José Alberto afirmó que esos nuevos grupos y artistas se merecen el éxito que viven así como algún día lo tuvieron los grandes exponentes del “rock and roll, el hip hop, la lambada” y resaltó que la salsa “se mantiene como quiera que sea”.

También se refirió a las críticas que algunos “puristas” hacen por la combinación de la salsa con géneros urbanos al decir que “no deben haber barreras y nosotros tenemos que participar al lado de todos estos jóvenes”.

“Yo creo mucho en la actualización porque los artistas tenemos el derecho y el deber de actualizarnos y de incursionar en todo, especialmente cuando tenemos independencias rítmicas y ese gusto y ese cariño por la música”, dijo al recordar que ha hecho colaboraciones con reguetoneros como Julio Voltio y Tito el Bambino.

Agregó: “No digo que no canto eso. Yo canto lo que sea, eso sí, manteniendo mi estilo y mi origen y lo mío que es la salsa. Yo puedo cantar un vallenato, un bolero, una balada, pop, jazz. Yo canto lo que sea”.

Sobre la influencia que ha tenido el jazz en la música latina y en especial en la salsa, precisó que “todas esas raíces tienen que buscarse en el jazz”, al que definió como “el feeling, la expresión libre del intérprete, la matriz de donde sale toda nuestra música”.

“El aporte que el jazz le hace a géneros como la salsa viene de hace muchos años”, manifestó al recordar a los pioneros de lo que los melómanos llaman latín jazz o afrocubanjazz.

“Todo viene de los años 30 o 40, cuando llega Machito con Mario Bauzá a la ciudad de Nueva York y tuvieron que incursionar en el jazz afrocubano para poder entrar y de la época de Chano Pozo con Dizzy Gallespie”, concluyó.