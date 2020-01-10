Isabel II pide resolver el estatus de los Sussex y Meghan viaja a Canadá

Por EFE viernes 10 de enero, 2020
Isabel II

EL NUEVO DIARIO, LONDRES.- La reina Isabel II ha pedido resolver “de prisa” el nuevo estatus de los duques de Sussex, Enrique y Meghan, mientras la exactriz estadounidense ha viajado a Canadá, informan este viernes los medios británicos.

Tras el inesperado anuncio de la pareja de dejar sus actuales posiciones en primera línea de la monarquía para ser económicamente independientes, la soberana habló ayer con su heredero, el príncipe Carlos, y los hijos de este, Guillermo y el propio Enrique, para consensuar una solución “en días y no semanas”.

Los funcionarios de sus cuatro oficinas trabajarán ahora para definir un nuevo papel para los duques de Sussex que se ajuste más a sus aspiraciones, si bien cabe la posibilidad de que no lleguen a un acuerdo, en cuyo caso Enrique, sexto en la línea de sucesión, podría perder o renunciar a sus títulos.

Paralelamente, “The Daily Mail” informa de que Meghan ha regresado a Canadá, donde dejó a su hijo Archie bajo el cuidado de una niñera mientras ella y su esposo viajaban unos días a Londres, adonde llegaron el pasado lunes tras pasar siete semanas en el país norteamericano.

Según el diario, se espera que Enrique se reúna en breve con ella, mientras en el Reino Unido sus ayudantes negocian su futuro.

En su comunicado emitido el miércoles, Enrique y Meghan ya indicaron que a partir de este año piensan vivir entre el Reino Unido y América del Norte, y se da por hecho que será en Canadá, donde ella ya residió cuando rodaba la serie “Suits”.

En su nota, colgada sin previo aviso en su nueva web, la pareja explicó que quería ganar dinero profesionalmente pero también seguir “apoyando a la Reina” con viajes y labores de representación, lo que implicará un cambio en su estatus y su financiación para evitar conflictos de intereses.

La Casa Real expresó ayer su disgusto y “decepción” por la decisión de los Sussex de anunciar sus intenciones de manera tan precipitada, pero la BBC señala hoy que la prisa pudo deberse a que el diario “The Sun” revelaba ese día que la pareja planeaba mudarse a Canadá.

La iniciativa de los Sussex de desmarcarse de la Casa Real supone una pérdida para “La Firma”, como se conoce a la monarquía británica por su funcionamiento empresarial, que planeaba aprovechar su tirón popular.

También ha evidenciado las tensiones con la prensa británica, en su mayoría conservadora y mucha de ella sensacionalista, a la que la pareja acusa de un tratamiento misógino y racista contra Meghan, de padre blanco y madre afroamericana.

Una encuesta difundida hoy por YouGov indica que un 45 % de los británicos apoya la decisión de Meghan y Enrique de reducir su vida pública, mientras que un 26 % se opone y un 30 % no opina, y un 63 % cree que su financiación debe cambiar.

