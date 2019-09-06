Gobierno de Chile expulsa a 67 inmigrantes dominicanos

Por EFE viernes 6 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- El Gobierno de Chile fletó este viernes un avión para expulsar a 67 inmigrantes dominicanos que habían cometido delitos en el país, el primer vuelo de este tipo que las autoridades chilenas realizan con destino a República Dominicana.

Mijail Bonito, asesor de política migratoria del Ministerio del Interior, detalló a la prensa que 60 de los ciudadanos dominicanos fueron expulsados por haber ingresado clandestinamente a Chile, mientras que los otros siete cometieron delitos como porte de armas o tráfico de drogas.

Custodiados por agentes de la Policía de Investigaciones (PDI), los migrantes dominicanos se embarcaron en una aeronave militar que los trasladará hasta Santo Domingo.

Bonito destacó que “muchos” de los dominicanos expulsados se presentaron voluntariamente ante las autoridades porque al no haber ingresado a Chile legalmente, no tenían la posibilidad de solicitar un visado y prefirieron regresar a su país.

El representante del Gobierno indicó que a comienzos de semana salió otro vuelo con colombianos que fueron expulsados tras haber cometido delitos y advirtió que esta política se mantendrá, centrada ahora en inmigrantes que ingresaron ilegalmente a Chile.

“Al principio la prioridad era la expulsión de personas que habían cometido delitos, pero ahora se están cumpliendo las expulsiones de los que ingresaron clandestinamente”, dijo.

Según cifras oficiales, en lo que va de 2019 han sido expulsados 1.242 inmigrantes, la mayoría de nacionalidad boliviana (611), colombiana (248), peruana (137) y dominicana (110).

Bonito señaló que la política de “ordenar la casa” impulsada por el presidente Sebastián Piñera busca regularizar la migración en un país que los tres últimos años ha registrado un considerable aumento en la llegada de inmigrantes.

“No podemos hacer procesos de regularización permanentemente. Aquellas personas que ingresen clandestinamente al país van a ser expulsadas en el menor tiempo posible”, avisó.

“Hemos sido muy claros, Chile es un país de puertas abiertas para todos aquellos que vienen a aportar”, agregó Bonito, quien recordó que en el país austral viven más de 1,3 millones de extranjeros.

