Fiscalía venezolana pide a Brasil extraditar a militares que atacaron cuartel

Por EFE viernes 3 de enero, 2020
Tarek William Saab, fiscal general de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- La Fiscalía General de Venezuela solicitó este jueves a las autoridades brasileñas la extradición de cinco militares que iniciaron el trámite para ser refugiados en el gigante suramericano y que asumieron el ataque a un cuartel militar el pasado 22 de diciembre.

El fiscal general de Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, publicó en su cuenta de Twitter una misiva dirigida a su homólogo brasileño, Augusto Aras, en la que pide a las autoridades de ese país iniciar “los trámites necesarios” para “poner a disposición” de Venezuela a los cinco militares a los que acusa de participar en una “operación insurgente”.

Para las autoridades venezolanas, los militares son “desertores” de las Fuerzas Armadas y responsables del ataque del pasado 22 de diciembre a una instalación militar en la Gran Sabana, en el fronterizo estado de Bolívar, que culminó con la muerte de un oficial y el robo de 120 fusiles de asalto y 9 lanzagranadas.

Saab aseguró que la solicitud se enmarca en el tratado de extradición entre ambos países vigente desde 1938 y esgrimió que es “inaplicable” el derecho de refugio al que se acogieron los uniformados cuando fueron detenidos por las autoridades brasileñas, pues, según él, cometieron “graves delitos comunes” y “contra la paz”.

El pasado 23 de diciembre el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro acusó a Brasil, Colombia, Perú y Ecuador de haber facilitado el movimiento y entrenamiento del grupo, un señalamiento que estos países rechazaron casi de forma inmediata.

El Gobierno de Brasil es crítico con la Administración de Maduro, al que acusa por la crisis de Venezuela, que se expresa en escasez cíclica, hiperinflación y un éxodo que las Naciones Unidas cifra en más de cuatro millones de personas.

Brasil es uno de los casi 60 países que reconocen al líder del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, como presidente interino de Venezuela, desde febrero de 2019.

Por su parte, Saab fue designado en 2017 como fiscal general por la Asamblea Nacional Constituyente (ANC), un cuerpo legislativo integrado exclusivamente por chavistas y que no es reconocido por varios países, entre ellos Brasil.

La designación del titular de la Fiscalía, así como de otras instancias como la Defensoría del Pueblo o el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), es una potestad que la Constitución venezolana reserva al Parlamento, pero una decisión de 2016 del Tribunal Supremo considera en desacato al Legislativo por lo que el resto de los poderes ignora sus decisiones.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar