Filtran presuntos desnudos de Demi Lovato en su propia cuenta de Snapchat

Por EFE sábado 19 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- La cuenta de Snapchat de la cantante Demi Lovato fue pirateada y filtraron a través de esta red social supuestos desnudos de la estrella, informan este viernes medios de EEUU.

El periódico Los Angeles Times reportó que los seguidores de Lovato notaron dentro de la cuenta de la cantante en esta red social un “SnapStory” que invitaba a los seguidores a ver los desnudos.

El enlace publicado el jueves en la tarde condujo a los seguidores a ver varias imágenes en los que supuestamente aparece la cantante desnuda, y también prometía un video sexual de la artista nacida en Nuevo México en la plataforma Discord.

Según, el rotativo la historia fue eliminada en menos de una hora.

En un comunicado entregado hoy a los medios Discord aseguró que “tiene un enfoque de tolerancia cero a la actividad ilegal en su plataforma”.

La información surge luego de que semanas atrás Lovato publicara en su cuenta de Instagram una foto suya en bikini y su cuerpo al natural, sin ningún retoque, acompañada de un texto que decía: “Este es mi mayor temor, una foto mía en bikini sin editar”.

La cantante que está en proceso de recuperación desde el año pasado cuando fue ingresada a un hospital en Los Ángeles (California), por una sobredosis.

En 2016, Lovato admitió que sufría del síndrome bipolar y otros trastornos alimenticios.

La estrella fue internada en un centro de rehabilitación, en agosto del 2018, y regresó a las redes sociales meses después con una foto suya mientras ejercía el voto en las elecciones de medio termino.

“¡Estoy muy agradecida de estar en casa a tiempo para votar! ¡Un voto puede marcar la diferencia, así que asegúrate de que se escuche tu voz! Ahora sal y VOTA”, escribió Lovato en su perfil de Instagram junto a la imagen donde se le ve sufragando.

Lovato, quien en la campaña electoral de 2016 se posicionó a favor de la candidata demócrata a la Presidencia, Hillary Clinton, también se ha manifestado en defensa de los llamados “soñadores”, así como de los derechos de las minorías, la equidad de género y la erradicación del estigma a enfermos mentales.

El grupo involucrado en el ataque a la cuenta de Lovato sería el mismo que pirateo la cuenta del CEO de Twitter Jack Dorsey en agosto pasado, según reveló el sitio web Blast.