Federer anuncia que no participará en el Masters de París Bercy

Por EFE lunes 28 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, París.- El tenista suizo Roger Federer, número tres del mundo, anunció este lunes que no participará en el torneo de París Bercy, último Masters 1.000 del año, tras haberse impuesto este fin de semana en Basilea.

“Estoy extremadamente decepcionado por tener que retirarme del Rolex Paris Masters. Tengo que dosificarme ya que quiero jugar el mayor tiempo posible en el Tour de la ATP. Lo siento por mis fans franceses, a quienes veré el año que viene en Roland Garros”, dijo Federer en un comunicado difundido por el torneo parisino.

El suizo será reemplazado por un perdedor de la fase previa, comunicó la organización.

El director del Masters de París, Guy Forget, mostró su tristeza por la retirada de Federer, aunque insistió en que el torneo se presenta apasionante, especialmente por la lucha por el número uno mundial que se disputan Rafa Nadal y Novak Djokovic y por la batalla por las últimas plazas al Torneo de Maestros de Londres.

