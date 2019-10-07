Expresidente chileno Eduardo Frei se querella contra su hermano por estafa

Por EFE lunes 7 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- El expresidente chileno Eduardo Frei (1994-2000) presentó una querella contra su hermano Francisco, al que acusa de estafarle más de 2 millones de dólares a través de una empresa de su propiedad, según informó este lunes el exmandatario en un comunicado.

Los dos abogados de Frei y su esposa, Marta Larraechea, presentaron la querella en los tribunales el viernes pasado contra Francisco Frei y quienes resulten responsables de los delitos de apropiación indebida, administración desleal, negociación incompatible, falsificación y uso malicioso de instrumento privado mercantil falso.

Juan Domingo Acosta, uno de los letrados, precisó en el comunicado que Frei y su esposa fueron víctimas de esos delitos mediante “constantes engaños” de Francisco Frei respecto a la administración de la compañía Inversiones Saturno, propiedad del expresidente y en la que el hermano tenía un poder para actuar en su representación.

Según el abogado, Francisco Frei engañó a su hermano sobre la verdadera situación financiera y patrimonial de la empresa mediante informes contables falsos.

Además, realizó acciones que el giro social de Inversiones Saturno no permitía, como emitir y recibir facturas de terceros, contraer deudas en bancos y otras operaciones comerciales sin el consentimiento del matrimonio Frei Larraechea.

El escándalo estalló en agosto pasado, cuando Francisco Frei, el menor de los hermanos de la familia, se autodenunció ante la Fiscalía por realizar transacciones financieras fraudulentas a través de la compañía que Eduardo Frei creó en 1989.

La Policía allanó poco después las oficinas del empresario, que debe hacer frente a una decena de demandas civiles como representante de Inversiones Saturno y Almadena, esta última una de sus principales firmas y que declaró en quiebra en septiembre pasado.

Según el diario La Tercera, que tuvo acceso al texto de la querella que presentó el expresidente el viernes pasado, un informe pericial reveló que su hermano utilizó Inversiones Saturno en beneficio propio y de sus empresas a cambio de causar un “gravísimo perjuicio patrimonial” a la firma.

Se calcula que entre 2004 y julio de 2019, Francisco Frei extrajo de la caja social de la compañía de su hermano más de 1.500 millones de pesos (unos 2,1 millones de dólares).

Eduardo y Francisco Frei Ruiz-Tagle son hijos de Eduardo Frei Montalva, expresidente de Chile entre 1964 y 1970 que murió en 1982 asesinado por agentes de la dictadura de Augusto Pinochet, según estableció en enero pasado la Justicia.

