Ellen DeGeneres producirá cuatro nuevos programas para HBO Max

Por EFE sábado 28 de septiembre, 2019
La actriz y presentadora de televisión Ellen DeGeneres

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- La actriz y presentadora de televisión Ellen DeGeneres producirá cuatro nuevos programas para la futura plataforma de contenidos HBO Max, que incluyen una serie de animación y otra de género documental.

DeGeneres anunció este viernes su contrato con el futuro servicio del gigante del entretenimiento WarnerMedia durante su programa “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

“Estoy muy emocionada de llevar mis nuevos espectáculos a HBO Max, no sé quien es Max pero no puedo esperar para trabajar con él”, bromeó la artista sobre su fichaje.

Sus nuevos programas serán, “Ellen’s Home Design Challenge”, una competición de diseño; “First Dates Hotel”, un reality sobre citas y búsqueda de parejas; y “Little Ellen”, una serie de animación para niños.

El cuarto espectáculo que producirá será una serie documental llamada “Finding Einstein”, aunque actualmente está en fase de desarrollo, a diferencia de los tres primeros, ya en plena producción.

“Ellen es un talento singular, que cuenta con una poderosa y creativa triple apuesta que tenemos la suerte de tener ahora bajo el nombre de HBO Max”, dijo Kevin Reilly, director de contenido de HBO Max, en un comunicado.

“El talento de Ellen para el diseño del hogar y las citas seguramente inspirará y deleitará, pero HBO Max es un servicio completo y para no dejar a los niños fuera, los atraerá con las hilarantes desventuras de su infancia en una imaginativa serie animada”, explicó Reilly sobre la programación.

Los nuevos contenidos tras este acuerdo completarán el catálogo de HBO Max, la futura plataforma de contenidos que prepara WarnerMedia y con la que espera competir contra Netflix y Disney +.

HBO Max se lanzará en la primavera de 2020 e incluirá en su oferta a HBO, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, The CW, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim y Looney Tunes, entre otros.

El servicio de contenidos adquirió también los derechos en exclusiva de la comedia “Let Them All Talk”, que protagonizarán las actrices Meryl Streep y Gemma Chan.

Además, la mítica serie “Friends” abandonará el catálogo de Netflix y pasará a formar parte de HBO Max, tras una compra de más de 400 millones de dólares.

Así, “Friends” se unirá a una creciente lista de producciones originales como “Ballers”, “Barry”, “Euphoria”, “Gentleman Jack”, “High Maintenance”, “His Dark Materials”, “Insecure”, “Los Espookys”, “Lovecraft Country”, “Mare of Easttown”, “Mrs. Fletcher”, “The Nevers”, “My Brilliant Friend”, “The Plot Against America”, “Perry Mason”, “Righteous Gemstones”, “Succession”, “Westworld” y “Watchmen”, entre otros.

