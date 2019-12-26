El 58% de los rusos considera que 2019 fue difícil o malo para el país

Por EFE jueves 26 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Moscú.- El 58% de los rusos considera que 2019 fue un año difícil o malo para el país, según una encuesta publicada este jueves por el gubernamental Centro de Estudios de la Opinión Pública (VTsIOM, en sus siglas en ruso).

Las expectativas para 2020 son más optimistas: solo el 43% opina que el próximo año será difícil o malo para Rusia.

En el aspecto personal y familiar, el 54% de los encuestados valoró el año que termina como exitoso o bueno, mientras que el 45% opinó que fue difícil o malo y el 1% no respondió.

“Estas apreciaciones tienen una carga emocional y (la encuesta) hay que verla tomando en cuenta aquello. Desde luego, hubo dificultades, y nosotros las conocemos perfectamente”, dijo a la prensa el portavoz del Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov, al comentar la encuesta.

Agregó que este miércoles el presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, admitió que “los ciudadanos casi no han percibido cambios en su vidas pese al intenso trabajo realizado”.

“Para el Kremlin fue un año de trabajo, un año más de intenso trabajo que persigue elevar el bienestar de los ciudadanos de Rusia”, agregó Peskov.

Aseguró que la estabilidad macroeconómica del país no suscita duda alguno, aunque admitió que “la situación internacional deja que desear”.

“El entorno internacional es bastante inamistoso y esto difícilmente ayuda a obtener buenos resultados”, explicó el portavoz.

