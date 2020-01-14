El 40 % de los españoles cree que tendrá que mudarse por el cambio climático

Por EFE martes 14 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, BRUSELAS.- Más de un tercio de los españoles (40 %) cree que tendrá que mudarse como consecuencia del cambio climático, según una encuesta sobre el clima publicada este martes por el Banco Europeo de Inversiones (BEI), en la que España aparece como el quinto país europeo más preocupado por la crisis climática.

La encuesta, que analiza la percepción de los ciudadanos sobre el cambio climático en la Unión Europea, los Estados Unidos y China, también ofrece datos sobre la opinión de los ciudadanos de estos dos últimos países, el 48 y 49 % de los cuales cree que deberá marcharse de su lugar de origen debido al calentamiento global y sus efectos.

Cabe destacar que las muestras representativas tomadas en China y Estados Unidos es mucho menor que las tomadas en Europa, donde los encuestados fueron más de 28.000, frente a las 1.000 personas preguntadas en los otros dos países.

España también es uno de los países cuyos ciudadanos están más convencidos de que sus acciones “pueden marcar la diferencia al abordar el cambio climático”: el 80 % de los españoles creen que con sus acciones pueden ayudar a mitigarlo, un porcentaje diez puntos superior a la media europea y que sitúa a España solo por detrás de Portugal.

Además, el 65 % de los españoles opina que el cambio climático es reversible.

En esta línea, algunas de las iniciativas más populares para luchar contra el cambio climático tomadas por los españoles son el reciclaje (el 89 % de los españoles dice practicarlo), el uso de botellas y bolsas reutilizables (75 y 89 %, respectivamente), la compra de productos locales (89 %) y utilizar menos la calefacción (80 %).

La crisis climática es el “desafío” más importante para el 47 % de los europeos, seguido por la falta de trabajo y el acceso a los servicios sanitarios, según la encuesta.

No obstante, Europa no es el continente que más preocupación climática manifiesta ya que, según la encuesta, los ciudadanos chinos son los más sensibilizados, pues el 76 % de los encuestados eligieron el cambio climático como principal angustia.

Por otro lado, solo el 39 % de los estadounidenses optaron por esta respuesta, superada por el acceso al sistema sanitario, la mayor preocupación del 45 % de los encuestados en Estados Unidos.

Los chinos también destacan en concienciación, ya que el 80 % opina que el cambio climático todavía puede revertirse y solo el 1 % cree que no existe.

En Europa, el 59 % de los encuestados confían en la posible reversión de la crisis climática y el 9 % todavía duda de su existencia, mientras que los estadounidenses se sitúan como los más escépticos, con un 18 % de negacionistas y un 54 % de ciudadanos que ven posible la reversión del cambio climático.

