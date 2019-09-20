EE.UU. enviará tropas y armas a Arabia Saudí por el ataque a refinerías

Por EFE viernes 20 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El jefe del Pentágono, Mark Esper, anunció este viernes el envío de un número indeterminado de tropas a Arabia Saudí como respuesta al reciente ataque a las refinerías saudíes del que Washington y Riad culpan a Irán.

“El presidente ha aprobado el envío de fuerzas estadounidenses que serán de naturaleza defensiva y se centrarán principalmente en la defensa aérea y de misiles”, dijo en una rueda de prensa Esper tras una reunión en la Casa Blanca con el presidente Donald Trump.

El titular del Pentágono también indicó que Washington “trabajará para acelerar la entrega de armamento a Arabia Saudí y EAU para mejorar su habilidad de defenderse a sí mismos”.

“Creemos que por ahora esto será suficiente pero esto no quiere decir que no pueda haber despliegues adicionales de ser necesarios basados en la situación cambiante”, añadió.

Esper también citó a Trump para reiterar que “EE.UU. no busca un conflicto con Irán”, aunque advirtió que “hay muchas otras opciones militares disponibles de ser necesarias”.

El máximo responsable militar estadounidense afirmó que en los últimos meses Washington “y otros países han demostrado gran contención con la esperanza de que los líderes iraníes optasen por la paz”.

“Pero el ataque -añadió- del 14 de septiembre contra las refinerías saudíes representa una dramática escalada en las agresiones iraníes”.

El jefe del Pentágono explicó que tras los ataques Arabia Saudí “pidió apoyo internacional para ayudar a proteger la importante infraestructura del reino”, una solicitud a la que se sumó Emiratos Árabes Unidos.

Por su parte, el jefe del Estado Mayor Conjunto de EE.UU., Joseph Dunford, que participó de la reunión con Trump y de la rueda de prensa junto a Esper, aseguró que el despliegue será “moderado” y, aunque no especificó el número de soldados, anticipó que no serán miles.

En una rueda de prensa previa a la reunión con Esper y Dunford, Trump dijo que lo más “fácil” sería atacar a Irán, pero también afirmó que prefiere mostrar “fuerza” no autorizando una ofensiva inmediatamente y evaluando diferentes posibilidades.

“Ir contra Irán sería una decisión muy fácil. Mucha gente piensa que podría estar dentro en unos dos segundos”, reflexionó Trump.

Según medios estadounidenses, el Pentágono también iba a poner sobre la mesa de Trump posibles operaciones clandestinas con objetivos como los lugares desde los que Irán lanza sus drones y misiles de crucero, además de donde almacena sus armas.

