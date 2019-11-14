EE.UU. considera “vergonzoso” caso de exgeneral venezolano buscado en España

Por EFE miércoles 13 de noviembre, 2019
Exgeneral venezolano Hugo Armando Carvajal

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El enviado de Estados Unidos para Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, consideró este miércoles como “vergonzosa” la desaparición en España del exgeneral venezolano Hugo Armando Carvajal, al que las autoridades buscan después de que se autorizara su extradición a EE.UU. por delitos de narcotráfico.

“La fuga de Carvajal es bastante vergonzosa, por supuesto, para el Gobierno de España”, respondió Abrams a periodistas después de intervenir en Washington en un encuentro organizado por la Alianza venezolana-estadounidense.

Abrams indicó que después de una decisión inicial “incomprensible” en contra de la extradición de Carvajal a suelo estadounidense, la Justicia autorizó esa medida.

“Fueron a su casa y ¡Ah, qué sorpresa! Él no estaba ahí”, relató el funcionario.

“Esperamos que la Policía española lo ubique, lo arreste y lo extradite a Estados Unidos”, agregó.

Fuentes de la investigación en España confirmaron a Efe que la Audiencia Nacional (AN) ordenó el viernes 8 el arresto de Carvajal, que fue jefe de la contrainteligencia con el presidente fallecido de Venezuela Hugo Chávez y el actual, Nicolás Maduro.

Pero los agentes no encontraron al exmilitar cuando fueron a la residencia en la que había anticipado permanecería tras quedar en libertad el pasado mes de septiembre.

Carvajal, de 59 años, fue detenido en España el pasado 12 de abril en virtud de una orden de arresto de EE.UU., que lo reclamaba por haber querido “inundar” ese país con toneladas de cocaína, que introducía supuestamente con ayuda en ocasiones de la cúpula de las desaparecidas Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (FARC).

Según la justicia de Estados Unidos, esto era parte de una “estrategia dirigida desde la Presidencia de la República” de Venezuela.

El pasado septiembre la AN había denegado la entrega y lo puso en libertad al considerar que Estados Unidos la pedía “por una motivación política”, dada su condición de antiguo jefe de la contrainteligencia venezolana, y reprochó a las autoridades norteamericanas que no había concretado los cargos que le imputaba.

Sin embargo, la Fiscalía recurrió esta primera decisión y el tribunal decidió finalmente el viernes pasado aceptar la extradición.

Carvajal, que había alegado ante la Justicia española que la petición de EE.UU. carecía de fundamento y respondía a motivaciones políticas, se declaró recientemente seguidor del opositor Juan Guaidó, quien en enero pasado declaró presidente encargado de Venezuela.

Anuncios