Desaparece un avión militar de Chile rumbo a la Antártida con 38 personas

Por EFE lunes 9 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- Un avión Hércules de la Fuerza Aérea de Chile (FACh) desapareció esta tarde con 38 personas a bordo cuando se dirigía a la base antártica chilena Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva desde la ciudad de Punta Arenas (sur), informaron este lunes fuentes militares.

La aeronave despegó a las 16:55 horas (19:55 GMT) de la Base Aérea Chabunco de Punta Arenas y perdió contacto radial a las 18:13 horas (21:13 GMT), detalló la FACh en un comunicado.

A bordo del C130 Hércules, perteneciente al Grupo de Aviación N° 10, viajan 38 personas, de las cuales 17 son tripulantes de la aeronave y 21 pasajeros.

La tripulación al completo pertenece a la FACh y de entre los pasajeros, 15 son de la FACh, tres son miembros del Ejército y tres son civiles: dos personas de la empresa de ingeniería Inproser y una persona de la Universidad de Magallanes.

La aeronave cumplía tareas de apoyo logístico y trasladaba personal para la revisión del oleoducto flotante de abastecimiento de combustible de la base antártica chilena Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva y para realizar tratamiento anticorrosivo de las instalaciones de la zona.

Las autoridades declararon el estado de alerta por la pérdida de las comunicaciones y activaron medios aéreos de búsqueda de la Fuerza Aérea de la Región de Magallanes (sur) y de Santiago, así como a un equipo multidisciplinario de búsqueda y salvamento.

El presidente de Chile, Sebastián Piñera; y los ministros de Interior y Defensa, Gonzalo Blumel y Alberto Espina, respectivamente, se dirigieron tras conocer la noticia al puesto de mando de la Base Aérea de Cerrillos, en Santiago, para monitorear la situación.

“Consternados con desaparición de avión Hércules de la FACh que viajaba con 38 pasajeros rumbo a la Antártida desde Punta Arenas (…) Monitorearemos búsqueda y despliegue de equipos de rescate”, escribió Piñera en su cuenta de Twitter.

