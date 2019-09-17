Denuncia inspectores de Pro Consumidor fueron agredidos en el barrio Capotillo

Por EFE martes 17 de septiembre, 2019
Anina Del Castillo, directora de Pro Consumidor

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Instituto Nacional de Protección de los Derechos del Consumidor (Pro Consumidor) informó que varios de sus inspectores fueron agredidos y amenazados de muerte este martes mientras realizaban su trabajo en el sector Capotillo, en las inmediaciones del Mercado Nuevo de la avenida Duarte en la capital.

La directora de Pro Consumidor, Anina Del Castillo, dijo que un grupo de personas se enfrentó con el personal de ese organismo, ocasionando una trifulca cuando estos realizaban el decomiso de cientos de productos, entre los que se encontraban cigarrillos y bebidas vencidas en la calle 42 de esa populosa barriada.

“Estas personas se abalanzaron con piedras, botellas y otros objetos para agredir a nuestros inspectores, poniendo en juego la vida de estos colaboradores que brindan un servicio a favor de la ciudadanía”, dijo la funcionaria en nota de prensa.

Advirtió que ese caso será procesado ante los tribunales correspondientes, indicando que su gestión no permitirá esos tipos de agravios y que como Autoridad Nacional de Vigilancia del Mercado velará por el bienestar de los consumidores en función de cumplir la ley 358-05.

Del Castillo declaró, además, que hay sectores interesados en desconocer la facultad de Pro Consumidor, al tratar de impedir el trabajo que realiza la entidad de retirar del mercado productos en condiciones inadecuadas.

Dijo que contrario a la agresión de hoy, los comerciantes se sienten satisfechos a nivel general con la labor que realiza Pro Consumidor en el marco del programa “Por un nuevo mercado RD”, ya que se ha incrementado alrededor de un 40 % sus ventas por la implementación de las buenas prácticas comerciales, para comercializar mejores productos y ofrecer alimentos seguros.

