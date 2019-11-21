Corte Suprema californiana rechaza ley que obligaba a Trump mostrar impuestos

Por EFE jueves 21 de noviembre, 2019
Donald Trump, presidente de EEUU

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- La Corte Suprema de California dictaminó este jueves que la ley que hubiera obligado al presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, a presentar las declaraciones de sus impuestos iba en contra de la Constitución estatal.

Por medio de un fallo unánime, la máxima instancia judicial del Estado Dorado señaló que el requisito exigido a los candidatos en los procesos de primarias de revelar cinco años de sus registros financieros si quieren aparecer en la cartilla de votación viola la constitución estatal.

La denominada “Ley de transparencia y responsabilidad fiscal” (SB 27) ordena que todo candidato a la Presidencia del país, entre ellos el presidente Trump, o a la Gobernación de California que quiera participar en un proceso de primarias debe presentar ante la Secretaría de Estado californiana las declaraciones de sus impuestos.

La decisión del Tribunal Supremo californiano exime de esta manera que el mandatario muestre sus registros financieros.

La decisión de este jueves responde a una demanda presentada por el Comité Nacional Republicano (RNC) contra la ley california sancionada en julio pasado.

El partido republicano en California argumenta que la ley es un “evidente ataque político contra el presidente”.

El gobernador de este estado, Gavin Newsom, alega por su parte que California “tiene una responsabilidad especial para exigir esta información a los presidentes, a los candidatos presidenciales y a la gobernación”.

Trump es el primer presidente desde Gerald Ford (1974-1977) que no publica cada año su declaración de impuestos, una tradición que sus predecesores consideraban parte de su deber de transparencia y rendición de cuentas ante el pueblo.

El mandatario rompió con esa tradición ya durante la campaña electoral de 2016, cuando se negó a publicar su última declaración de impuestos con el argumento de que estaba sujeta a una auditoría por parte del Servicio de Rentas Internas (IRS, en inglés).

El presidente, que también entabló una demanda a causa de la ley californiana, mantiene un pulso legal sobre la presentación de sus impuestos con los líderes demócratas en el Comité de Supervisión de la Cámara Baja, el cual ha llegado hasta el Tribunal Supremo de EEUU.

