Comisión indagará si soldados chilenos abusaron de niñas y mujeres en Haití

“Es fundamental investigar estos abusos a menores que han ocurrido en Haití, lo que corresponde por parte de la Cámara de Diputados es iniciar una comisión investigadora de estos hechos, donde podamos esclarecer si efectivamente hay involucrados de las Fuerzas Armadas”, dijo el presidente de la Comisión de Relaciones Exteriores de la Cámara, el socialista Jaime Naranjo.

Una reciente investigación publicada en el portal académico The Coversation, de la que se hizo eco The New York Times, denunció un fenómeno generalizado de violaciones a mujeres y niñas haitianas cometidos por soldados de la Misión de Estabilización de la ONU en Haití (Minustah) entre 2004 y 2017, un 20 % de las cuales fueron supuestamente cometidas por soldados chilenos.

Según el informe, los militares abusaron de las mujeres a cambio de dinero y comida y dejaron embarazadas y abandonaron a al menos 265 niños en Haití.

Los militares chilenos serían los terceros que más violaciones cometieron, después de los brasileños y uruguayos, y Cap-Haitien, el lugar donde estuvieron las tropas de Chile, alberga al 8,7 % de los niños hijos de soldados de la Minustah.

El escándalo de los militares chilenos en Haití se destapó en medio de la crisis social más grande que vive Chile desde la vuelta a la democracia en 1990, y que ha puesto a las fuerzas de seguridad del estado bajo el foco de numerosas organizaciones internacionales como la Corte interamericana de Derechos Humanos (CIDH), o asociaciones como Human Rights Watch y Amnistía Internacional (AI).

“Creo que la imagen internacional de Chile se encuentra tremendamente deteriorada no solamente porque no hicimos la APEC, porque fracasamos en la COP, sino que además por las graves violaciones a los Derechos Humanos que han ocurrido en nuestro país y que ahora se agrega este abuso por parte de miembros de las Fuerzas Armadas y de Orden en Haití”, agregó Naranjo en un vídeo colgado en sus redes sociales.

La cuestionada misión de la ONU en la nación más pobre del hemisferio occidental, llegó como un intento de estabilización del país por las disputas políticas y continuó tras el mortífero terremoto de magnitud 7 que Haití sufrió en 2010, sin embargo en 2015 ya se iniciaron la primeras acusaciones contra los “cascos azules” -los militares de la misión humanitaria- por parte de mujeres haitianas.

El estudio fue elaborado por la profesora de historia de la Universidad de Birmingham, Sabina Lee, y por la científica clínico, Susan Bartels, de la Universidad de Queen, en Canadá.