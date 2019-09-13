Christina Aguilera anuncia conciertos en México tras 18 años de ausencia



“¡México! Es oficial. Estoy trayéndoles ‘The X Tour’ a ustedes. Pueden conseguir sus entradas la próxima semana. Preventa el 18 y 19 de septiembre. A la venta el 20 de septiembre. ¡Hagámoslo!”, informó la neoyorquina en Twitter.

La intérprete se presentará el 3 de diciembre en el Auditorio Citibanamex en Monterrey, el 5 de diciembre en el Auditorio Telmex de Guadalajara y el 7 de diciembre en el Palacio de los Deportes de Ciudad de México.

“Christina agregará estas tres fechas a su gira, trayendo éxitos como ‘Dirrty’, ‘Genie in a Bottle’, ‘Ain’t No Other Man’, ‘Fighter’ y más favoritos de los fans, así como temas de su aclamado álbum de estudio de 2018, ‘Liberation'”, informó la compañía Ocesa en un comunicado.

La última vez que la artista visitó el país fue hace 18 años, después de lanzar su álbum “Mi Reflejo”, el segundo de su carrera y el primero en español.

“Este es uno de los regresos más esperados en el país, ya que su último concierto en la Ciudad de México fue en 2001, por lo que esta ronda de conciertos marcará su reencuentro con sus fanáticos mexicanos”, mencionó el boletín de prensa.

En esta ocasión, la cantautora promociona su octavo disco, “Liberation”, que incluye temas como “Accelerate”, “Twice”, “Fall in Line” y “Like I Do”, en los que colabora con artistas como Demi Lovato, y los raperos Gold Link y 2 Chainz.

La estadounidense también celebra 20 años de carrera musical después de su debut en el Mickey Mouse Club y su papel en la banda sonora de “Mulán”.

En 1999 despegó con su álbum debut homónimo, que ha vendido más de 14 millones de unidades y que incluye temas como “What a girl wants”, “I turn to you” y “Come on over baby (All I want is you)”.

A lo largo de su carrera, Aguilera ha ganado seis premios Grammy, ha vendido más de 43 millones de discos en todo el mundo y ha colocado cinco sencillos en el primer lugar de la lista Billboard Hot 100.

Además, ha recibido una estrella en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood y ha sido la única artista que antes de los 30 años fue incluida en la lista de la revista Rolling Stone de los 100 mejores cantantes de todos los tiempos.