China dice que será “abierta e inclusiva” con los equipos en JJOO Pekín 2022

Por EFE viernes 11 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, PEKÍN.- China aseguró hoy que será “abierta e inclusiva, como siempre” en su interacción con los equipos que participarán en los Juegos de Invierno de la capital china en 2022, en un momento en el que la crisis entre Pekín y la NBA ha encendido un debate sobre la libertad de expresión en el país asiático.

“Animamos a todos los entrenadores y atletas a venir a competir en China. Como siempre, seremos abiertos e inclusivos, siempre que haya respeto y beneficio mutuo”, aseguró el portavoz del Ministerio chino de Asuntos Exteriores, Geng Shuang, durante la rueda de prensa diaria.

Geng respondió así a la pregunta de si China requerirá que los participantes en los Juegos Olímpicos de invierno de 2022 cumplan con las exigencias políticas del régimen comunista para poder competir.

“Interactuaremos como con el mundo de manera activa y recibiremos de buena gana a la gente de cualquier sector que quiera realizar intercambios y cooperación con China”, apuntó el vocero de la cancillería.

En cuanto a la actual situación entre Pekín y la NBA, Geng dijo: “No importa que sea en China, o en EEUU, o donde sea: el prerrequisito para el intercambio y la cooperación es el respeto mutuo”.

La semana pasada, el gerente general de los Rockets de Houston de la NBA publicó un mensaje (ya borrado) en su cuenta personal de la red social Twitter en el que mostró su apoyo a las manifestaciones prodemocráticas en Hong Kong, que también han registrado enfrentamientos entre algunos sectores radicales y la Policía.

El Ejecutivo chino se opone con fiereza a las demandas de los manifestantes hongkoneses, y -como en otros temas sensibles- censura cualquier opinión que contradiga la versión oficial.

En el caso de los Rockets, la televisión estatal anunció que no emitiría los partidos del equipo de Houston -que cuenta con una gran base de aficionados en China, ya que en ese conjunto militó la estrella local, ya retirada, Yao Ming- y los gigantes del comercio electrónico JD y TaoBao retiraron toda la mercancía relacionada de sus tiendas digitales.

Más allá del debate sobre la falta de libertad de expresión en China, al menos una campaña iniciada por activistas de la etnia minoritaria uigur está luchando por un objetivo más concreto: el cierre de los llamados “centros vocacionales” de Xinjiang antes de los JJ. OO. de 2022, bajo el lema “Sin derechos, no hay Juegos”.

Según varias ONG, Pekín mantiene internados en esos “centros” a entre uno y dos millones de personas que profesan la fe mahometana, entre ellos de etnia uigur y kazaja.

China argumenta que se trata de un programa antiterrorista y de desradicalización que ha llevado prosperidad, paz y estabilidad a la región, situada en el noroeste del país.

Anuncios