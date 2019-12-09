“Chernobyl”, “The Crown” y “Unbelievable” lideran nominaciones a los Globos

Por detrás de ellas se situaron un pelotón de producciones con tres nominaciones cada una: “Barry”, “Big Little Lies”, “Fleabag”, “The Kominsky Method”, “Fosse/Verdon”, “The Morning Show” y “Succession”.

Netflix, con 17 nominaciones, es la plataforma digital o canal de televisión con más candidaturas al superar por poco a HBO, que logró 15 menciones.

Netflix no solo encabeza los apartados de televisión de los Globos de Oro sino que también fue la distribuidora de cine más nominada hoy, ya que logró 17 candidaturas con las que dominó las categorías de la gran pantalla a gran distancia de sus rivales (Sony Pictures Releasing fue la segunda más nominada con 8 candidaturas).

La estatuilla a la mejor serie dramática se decidirá entre “Big Little Lies”, “The Crown”, “Killing Eve”, “The Morning Show” y “Succession”.

Mientras que el premio a la mejor serie de comedia o musical tendrá como nominadas a “Barry”, “Fleabag”, “The Kominsky Method”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” y “The Politician”.

Por su parte, el Globo de Oro a la mejor serie limitada o película para la pequeña pantalla contará como aspirantes con “Chernobyl”, “Catch-22”, “Fosse/Verdon”, “The Loudest Voice” y “Unbelievable”.

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”), Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) y Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”) optarán a la distinción a la mejor actriz de una serie dramática.

Por su parte, Brian Cox (“Succession”), Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”), Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”), Tobias Menzes (“The Crown”) y Billy Porter (“Pose”) son los candidatos a mejor actor dramático de una serie.

En cuanto a las comedias y series musicales, Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming God in Central Florida”), Nathasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”) y Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) lograron ser nominadas a la mejor actriz.

Y Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Ben Platt (“The Politician”), Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”) y Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) serán los candidatos a mejor actor.

La 77 edición de los Globos de Oro se celebrará el próximo 5 de enero en el Hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles (EE.UU.) y tendrá a Ricky Gervais como maestro de ceremonias.