Células cancerosas se tornan caníbales para sobrevivir a la quimioterapia

Por EFE martes 17 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- Algunas células cancerosas devoran a sus pares tumorales vecinas para sobrevivir a la quimioterapia y reanudar el ataque después que ha concluido el tratamiento, según un artículo que publica este martes la revista Journal of Cell Biology.

La investigación determinó que la quimioterapia no mata estas células cancerosas que, en general, solo dejan de proliferar y pasan a un estado latente pero metabólicamente activo conocido como senescencia.

“Es extremadamente importante que comprendamos las propiedades de estas células cancerosas senescentes que les permite sobrevivir después de la terapia química”, señaló Crystal Tonnessen-Murray, investigadora en la Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad Tulane, en Luisiana.

Los fármacos empleados en la quimioterapia, como la doxorrubicina o hidroxildaunorrubicina son antibióticos que atacan el ácido desoxirribonucleico (ADN) de las células cancerosas, pero aquellas que sobreviven al tratamiento inicial pueden promover nuevamente el tumor.

Este es un proceso, por ejemplo, en el cáncer de mamas que retiene una copia normal de un gen llamado TP53, explicó la nota.

El equipo de Tonnessen-Murray descubrió que, tras el tratamiento con doxorrubicina u otros fármacos comunes en la quimioterapia del cáncer, las células cancerosas de mama se tornan senescentes y envuelven a las células próximas.

La publicación incluye una serie de videos que muestran este comportamiento que ha sorprendido a los científicos y que no solo ocurre en células cancerosas cultivadas en el laboratorio, sino también en tumores que crecen en ratones.

La investigación halló que también las células de cáncer de pulmón y de hueso son capaces de devorar a sus vecinas una vez que se han tornado senescentes.

El mecanismo por el cual las senescentes caníbales operan incluye la activación de un grupo de genes que se encuentra normalmente en los glóbulos blancos, o fagocitos, en la sangre que concurren a combatir microbios invasores o desechos celulares.

Una vez que las células cancerosas senescentes se “comen” a sus vecinas las digieren disolviéndolas en lisosomas, esto son estructuras celulares ácidas que se mantienen muy activas en las células senescentes.

Los investigadores determinaron que esta voracidad permite que las senescentes sigan vivas y sobrevivan en cultivos por más tiempo que las células cancerosas senescentes que no se comen a sus pares.

La suposición es que la ingestión de sus vecinas da a las células cancerosas senescentes la energía y los materiales que necesitan para sobrevivir el asalto de los fármacos y generar los factores que llevarán a la reaparición del tumor.

