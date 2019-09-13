Capturan a diez personas declaradas en rebeldía por asuntos de drogas

Por El Nuevo Diario viernes 13 de septiembre, 2019
Fachada de la DNCD

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Dirección Nacional de Control de Drogas (DNCD) informó este viernes de la captura de diez personas declaradas en rebeldía y que eran activamente buscadas por la violación a la Ley Ley sobre Drogas y Sustancias Controladas de la República Dominicana.

Los detenidos son Richard Andrés Lassis Bonilla, Yeuri Antonio Melenciano Acevedo, Pablo Lorenzo Madera Lazala, Cristian y/o Alberto Mojica, Alejandro Gonzáles Paulino, Yunior Soto, Enrique Jerez Batista, Francisco Morel Capellán, Aquiles Reyes Salcedo y Héctor Leo García García, señala un comunicado de prensa.

Las detenciones se realizaron en distintos puntos de la capital del país y los detenidos fueron remitidos a al Departamento de Captura, Prófugos, Rebeldes y Condenados del Distrito Nacional para los fines legales correspondientes, apunta la nota.

