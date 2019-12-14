Candidatos a alcaldía de SDE firman pacto por la gobernabilidad democrática

Por El Nuevo Diario sábado 14 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El movimiento cívico Participación Ciudadana (PC), encabezó este sábado la firma de un “pacto por la gobernabilidad democrática” con los candidatos a la alcaldía de Santo Domingo Este, el perremeísta Manuel Jiménez y Joaquín Hilario, por la Fuerza del Pueblo (FP).

Indica un comunicado que el convenio busca “fomentar la transparencia y la gobernabilidad democrática en el ámbito municipal así como mejorar la calidad de la gestión, administración y fiscalización” por medio de diez puntos planteados en la rubrica.

El director ejecutivo de Participación Ciudadana, Carlos Pimentel explicó que la transparencia sigue siendo tema pendiente en la gestión municipal, de ahí el interés de esa entidad de hacer compromisarios a los candidatos de las distintas alcaldías del país.

Jiménez e Hilario presentaron propuestas en las que explicaron cómo solucionar el problema de la recogida y final depósito de los desechos sólidos, la seguridad ciudadana, la preservación del medio ambiente y las áreas verdes, la identidad municipal, el apoyo al deporte y otros temas pertinentes.

El Pacto por la Gobernabilidad Democrática en el ámbito municipal es una iniciativa que forma parte de las acciones que realiza PC en el marco de su programa de Observación Electoral 2020, y que durante las próximas semanas se continuará desarrollando con los diferentes los candidatos a la alcaldía municipal.

La organización no partidista ya ha socializado su propuesta de gobernabilidad democrática a candidatos municipales en Azua, San Juan, Barahona y Santiago.

Al acto celebrado en la capital de Santo Domingo se ausentó el candidato por el oficialista Partido de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD), Luis Alberto Tejeda, quien no presentó excusa ni envió representación.

