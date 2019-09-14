BC achaca baja cifra de turismo a “desafortunada campaña mediática”por muerte de turistas

Por El Nuevo Diario sábado 14 de septiembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La llegada de turistas a República Dominicana entre enero y agosto creció apenas 0,4 %, según cifras divulgadas este sábado por el Banco Central (BCRD), que sigue atribuyendo la situación a una “desafortunada campaña mediática” tras la muerte de varios estadounidenses en hoteles del país.

En los primeros ocho meses del año el país recibió 4.664.036 turistas, un 0,4 % más que en el mismo período de 2018, según los datos oficiales, que destacan que dentro de este resultado, los dominicanos no residentes experimentaron un aumento de 14,8 %, mientras que los extranjeros registraron una disminución de 1,8 %.

En el caso particular de agosto, el informe del BCRD señaló que la llegada de pasajeros no residentes bajó 7,5 %.

Destaca, sin embargo, aumentos en la llegada de turistas desde Europa (principalmente de España) y Centroamérica y el Caribe (destacándose Puerto Rico) con incrementos relativos de 4,9 % y 12,9 %, respectivamente, los cuales permitieron mitigar parcialmente la reducción de 22,3 % desde Norteamérica.

Al agregar el flujo de viajeros residentes, la llegada total de pasajeros por vía aérea durante el período enero-agosto de este año ascendió a 5.118.100 pasajeros, para un aumento de 0,8 %.

El 61,9 % de los visitantes arribó desde Norteamérica, el 21,6% desde Europa, un 12 % Suramérica, un 4,1 % procedía desde Centroamérica y el Caribe y el restante 0,4 % desde Asia y el resto del mundo.

En su informe, el BCRD señaló que la disminución presentada en el flujo de turistas extranjeros que viene experimentando el país desde junio “obedece a los efectos de la desafortunada campaña mediática” tras la muerte de varios estadounidenses en hoteles del territorio nacional, que las autoridades locales atribuyen a asuntos de salud.

Esto provocó, reconoció el banco emisor, cancelaciones en las reservas aéreas programadas por los estadounidenses para viajar a la República Dominicana.

Adicionalmente, el flujo turístico se ha visto impactado por las condiciones económicas y la moderación que ha experimentado el crecimiento de la economía mundial.

A principios de este mes, el Gobierno de la República Dominicana, país que tienen en el turismo su principal fuente de ingresos, creó un comité que tendrá como objetivo “fomentar un clima de seguridad integral en el sector turístico nacional”.

El comité está integrado por los ministerios de Turismo, Defensa e Interior, así como la Procuraduría General de la República y la Asociación Nacional de Hoteles y Restaurantes (Asonahores).

Entre otras funciones, se encargará de coordinar las actividades de seguridad en torno al turismo y de “diseñar políticas, estrategias y programas para la prevención, detección, persecución y erradicación de amenazas que atenten contra la seguridad de la industria turística” en el país.

