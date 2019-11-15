Bad Bunny ensalza el reguetón en Latin Grammy: “Es parte de la cultura latina”

Por EFE jueves 14 de noviembre, 2019
Bad Bunny ganó el Latin Grammy al mejor álbum urbano

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Las Vegas (EE.UU.).- Bad Bunny ganó este jueves el Latin Grammy al mejor álbum urbano y aprovechó su discurso para reivindicar y ensalzar el reguetón como “parte de la cultura latina”.

“A todos los músicos, a toda la gente que pertenece a la Academia, con respeto: el reguetón es parte de la cultura latina y está representando al igual que otros muchos géneros musicales a los latinos”, afirmó la estrella puertorriqueña.

Bad Bunny se refirió así a la polémica que trajeron las nominaciones para la vigésima edición de los Latin Grammy, que se está celebrando hoy en el MGM Grand Garden de Las Vegas (EE.UU.).

Cuando se conocieron las candidaturas para los premios de la Academia Latina de la Grabación, estrellas del género urbano como J Balvin o Daddy Yankee criticaron la escasa presencia del reguetón y el trap entre los nominados cuando estos artistas latinos están consiguiendo un gran éxito y relevancia en el panorama global.

No obstante, Bad Bunny también tuvo hoy palabras para sus compañeros del género urbano y criticó que ahora todo esté demasiado relacionado ahora con “los números” y los “views” (visionados, en plataformas web como YouTube).

“Vamos a echarle ganas, vamos a volver a traer creatividad”, instó Bad Bunny a sus colegas del reguetón y el trap.

Posteriormente, en la rueda de prensa ante los periodistas de los Latin Grammy, repitió los mensajes que dijo en el escenario.

“Hay personas a las que les cuesta aceptar que el reguetón es un género establecido que lleva más de dos décadas a nivel mundial y que, quieran o no, les guste o no, es ya cultura”, explicó.

“Y al igual que muchos géneros que respetamos también, estamos representando a los latinos a nivel mundial”, agregó.

Además, el artista insistió en que el género urbano quizá se ha vuelto “un poco monótono” y quizá ha perdido “la pasión”.

“Hay que llevar esa ‘genuinidad’, que se sienta la personalidad, el corazón, la esencia del barrio”, pidió.

Bad Bunny se impuso en la categoría de mejor álbum de música urbana con su disco “X 100PRE”.

También estaban hoy nominados en este apartado de los Latin Grammy Anitta (“Kisses”), De la Ghetto (“Mi movimiento”), Feid (“19”) y Sech (“Sueños”).

