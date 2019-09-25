Azucareros piden medidas frente al contrabando y la competencia desleal

Por EFE miércoles 25 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- Los productores azucareros manifestaron este miércoles su preocupación por las “amenazas” que está sufriendo el sector en forma de contrabando y de competencia desleal, e hicieron un llamado a los responsables de diversas instituciones para regular la situación y evitar pérdidas.

Según señaló en declaraciones a Efe el presidente de la Unión Nacional Azucarera, César Heredia, los productores locales están dejando de colocar en el mercado local unas 15,000 toneladas de azúcar al año, debido, fundamentalmente, a dos circunstancias.

En primer lugar al contrabando de azúcar a través de la frontera con Haití, un fenómeno que han detectado este año, indicó Heredia, que aseguró que se trata de ayuda humanitaria que llega al país vecino, al igual que ocurre con otros productos.

El azúcar se envasa en sacos de 125 libras etiquetados como si fuera producto dominicano para venderlo en el país, algo que se realiza “con el contubernio de los comerciantes de ambos lados de la frontera”, dijo.

Además, el productor llamó la atención sobre el hecho de que ese “manejo inadecuado puede acarrear la contaminación del azúcar”, de manera que se convierte en “un asunto de seguridad alimentaria”.

La otra circunstancia viene produciéndose desde hace al menos 10 años y consiste en la introducción en el mercado local directo de azúcar que se importa como materia prima bajo un régimen especial de precios para cubrir las necesidades industriales en la fabricación de alimentos y bebidas manufacturados que luego se exportan.

Ese azúcar tiene un precio de 12 centavos de dólar por libra, equivalente a unos seis pesos, mientras que la de producción local es de 47 centavos de dólar la libra, unos 25 pesos, y el problema es que ese producto con un precio muy inferior al de mercado “se está deslizando para el consumo directo, desplazando al azúcar nacional”, denunció Heredia.

Los productores calculan que en el mercado hay 15,000 toneladas métricas de azúcar que compiten de manera desleal con el producto local, ya que “si el país ha crecido en términos industriales en el sector de alimentos y bebida, el consumo debería aumentar, pero eso no ocurre porque los suple una fuente ajena”, explicó.

El representante de los productores azucareros indicó que hay “otro elemento preocupante”, que es “la importación de productos con alto contenido de sacarosa que entran en el país” bajo la categoría de suplementos alimenticios.

Sin embargo, “por su alto contenido en sacarosa, que ronda el 80 %, se debería considerar azúcar y pagar aranceles correspondientes a ese producto”, apuntó.

“La industria espera que la situación se regule”, por lo que hace “un llamado a proteger” el sector, que aporta unos 30,000 empleos directos y 100,000 indirectos, y mueve 140,000 millones de dólares en exportaciones (285,000 toneladas), y otros 160 millones de dólares por ventas en el mercado local (315,000 toneladas), según los datos aportados por Heredia.

El productor azucarero opinó que para dar solución a los problemas expuestos deben implicarse el Instituto Azucarero Dominicano (Inazúcar), la Dirección General de Aduanas (DGA), el Ministerio de Salud Pública, el Cesfront y Proconsumidor, para aplicar las medidas correspondientes en materia aduanera, sanitaria, fronteriza y de consumo.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar