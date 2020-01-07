Aumenta un 26 % la presencia de alumnos chinos en universidades españolas

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Madrid.- La demanda de hispanohablantes en China para trabajar en multinacionales en Latinoamérica o España aumentó en un 26 % la presencia de alumnos chinos en universidades españolas, en cuyas aulas estudiaron 10.588 alumnos de ese país en el curso 2017/2018, según datos del Ministerio de Educación.

Se trata de una tendencia creciente en los últimos tres cursos académicos, y que también tiene su correlación en el progresivo incremento de departamentos de lengua española en universidades de China.

Madrid -según los datos del curso 17/18- es la región con más alumnos chinos que cursaron estudios de grado o máster, con 4.972, seguida de Cataluña, con 2.352 y Andalucía, con 878.

Fernando Larraz, profesor en la Universidad de Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), relaciona este incremento con la demanda de hispanistas en China, ya que las universidades de ese país que ofrecen titulaciones extranjeras “en general tienen muy pocos profesionales con una cualificación alta de estudios en lengua española”.

Especifica que muchos de estos alumnos, después de hacer un máster, quieren seguir estudios de doctorado para poder trabajar en las facultades del país asiático o en multinacionales, y destaca que deben acreditar un nivel C1 de español y “pasar una dura criba” para acceder a las titulaciones ofertadas.

Liheng, que actualmente trabaja en la embajada de China en Madrid, estudió Filología Hispánica en una universidad madrileña, que más tarde completó con un máster de Enseñanza de Español como Segunda Lengua.

“Mi madre decidió que viniera a estudiar porque desde hace años en China se da mucha importancia al español, principalmente para encontrar trabajo”, cuenta Liheng, y recuerda que los cinco compatriotas con los que compartió clases en Madrid regresaron a su país para trabajar en la universidad.

Reconoce que no fue algo fácil, ya que “los españoles hablan muy rápido” y tenía que grabar las clases, además de tener dificultades con las referencias religiosas, que le eran desconocidas.

Larraz insiste en el “gran esfuerzo” que hacen estos estudiantes para adaptarse, y subraya su gran disposición a trabajar en un ambiente muy diferente al que viven en las aulas chinas ya que, como explica Liheng, “aquí puedes tratar a los profesores como si fueran tus amigos”.

“En China tenemos mucho mas respeto a los profesores. Nunca van a ser tus amigos, tienes que usar el usted y no protestamos mucho en clase”, relata, mientras elogia a los “buenos profesores” que tuvo en España.

El aumento de alumnos chinos que estudian español también se ha notado en los últimos años en las universidades de ese país y en el Instituto Cervantes de Pekín, impulsado por los estudiantes que buscan dominar el idioma para trabajar en multinacionales que operan en España y Latinoamérica.

