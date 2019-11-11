Alicia Keys y Ozuna actuarán en gala del Latin Grammy junto a otros artistas

Por EFE lunes 11 de noviembre, 2019
Alicia Keys y Ozuna

Miami.- El cantante chileno Beto Cuevas, la estadounidense Alicia Keys, el puertorriqueño Ozuna y el argentino Fito Páez actuarán en directo junto a otros artistas en los Latin Grammy, anunció este lunes la Academia Latina de la Grabación.

Junto a ellos, subirán al escenario de la 20 edición de los galardones la banda de música regional mexicana Calibre 50, el reguetonero Farruko, el cantautor mexicano Leonel García, la dominicana Milly Quezada y el compositor peruano-estadounidense Tony Succar.

También, aparecen en lista final dada a conocer hoy el mexicano Carlos Rivera, el compositor y cantante estadounidense Prince Royce, nominado previamente al Latin Grammy, y el cantante, compositor y productor estadounidense Miguel.

De acuerdo con el comunicado de la Academia Latina de Grabación, Ángela Aguilar, Eduardo Cabra (Visitante), Sofía Carson, Emilio Estefan, Mon Laferte, William Levy, Rudy Mancuso, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Michael Peña y Dayanara Torres serán presentadores en esta gala, que tendrá un momento especial con Thalia.

También ha trascendido en las últimas semanas que Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sánchez y la española Paz Vega conducirán el evento.

Previamente, la Academia había anunciado la actuación de los artistas españoles Alejandro Sanz y Rosalía, que parten, además, como favoritos destacados para los Latin Grammy de este año con ocho nominaciones para Sanz y cinco candidaturas para Rosalía.

Este mes, se supo que también participarán en la gran gala de la música latina Pepe Aguilar, Aitana, Anitta, Pedro Capó, Julio Reyes Copello, Darell, Dimelo Flow, Fonseca, Luis Fonsi, Greeicy, Intocable, Los Ángeles Azules, Nella y Reik.

Además, la misma organización había dado a conocer que en la ceremonia cantarán Bad Bunny, Juanes, Vicente Fernández, Sebastián Yatra, Natalia Jiménez, Alejandro Fernández, Álex Fernández, Paula Arenas, Alessia Cara, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Draco Rosa, Ximena Sariñana, Sech y Olga Tañón.

La 20 edición de los Latin Grammy tendrá lugar en el MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas (NV) el próximo 14 de noviembre y será retransmitida en vivo por la cadena Univision.

